Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp names three players who should've been in the PFA Team of the Year

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has named three players he thinks deserved to be on the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Team of the Year, which was released on Thursday.

The Merseyside outfit already has four players in the team of the season but the former Borussia Dortmund manager believes there is room for three more Reds players in the team.

The PFA Team of the Year is predictably dominated by players from title-chasing teams Liverpool and Manchester City, with one surprise inclusion in the form of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The complete list of players included in the team is as follows: Ederson (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

This marks the first time Liverpool have more than three players in the best XI in the history of the Premier League.

Klopp is of the belief that there is room for three more of his players in the PFA team of the season, as to him, Liverpool is "the team of the season".

The German said (via Metro UK), "It’s impressive, deserved as well, for me, my team is team of the season anyway. From my point of view there could’ve been four, five, six, even seven more [Liverpool] players involved."

"The players in the Premier League make the decision, it’s the most honest competition of the year, even if the players don’t watch all of the games."

"It’s even more special when you come in a team of the year as a defender because it mostly when players have played against them and thought after that it wasn’t easy."

Klopp went on to name three players that could have been on the team: "Mo [Salah] would’ve deserved it again, again he’s up there with the top scorers, scored so many important goals for us. Gini [Wijnaldum] plays an incredible season, 100%, Hendo [Jordan Henderson] is in a shape where if the players voted today he’d probably be in."

Liverpool are next scheduled to face Huddersfield Town later tonight as they hope to overtake Manchester City and return to the top of the Premier League table.