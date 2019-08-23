Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp provides update on Alisson's injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a key update on Alisson Becker's injury, claiming that the shot-stopper is 'not that close' from making his return in goal.

Alisson injured his calf during the Reds' 4-1 victory against Norwich City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Brazil international performed superbly for the Merseysiders throughout the 2018-19 season, further establishing himself among the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 26-year-old kept 21 clean sheets in the league last campaign, which earned him the Premier League Golden Glove accolade. The former AS Roma goalkeeper also won the 'Copa America Best Goalkeeper' prize last month.

The Reds replaced Alisson with summer signing Adrian, but the latter has received mixed comments from the football fraternity since making his Liverpool debut, due to inconsistency between the sticks.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he is still unsure about Alisson's return date. Speaking to journalists ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash against Arsenal, he said: (via Liverpool Echo)

"(He's) not that close, nobody’s told me I can consider him in training or tomorrow for the game. I had lunch with him so at least he can eat. He looks good, he’s in good shape, good mood but it will take time. I don’t know exactly, there’s no date in my mind. Nobody told me a date, we didn’t ask."

Klopp also said that the club wants to give the glove man sufficient time to complete his recovery. He added:

"We want to give him the time he needs. It looks good. In the beginning he was on crutches which is normal with the injury he has. They are not there anymore so he walks normally and can train completely different to a week ago."

"From now on, it will go quickly but how quick, I don’t know."

Liverpool are set to host Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, August 24.