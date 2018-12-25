×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp reveals reason for Mohamed Salah's slow start to the season 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
195   //    25 Dec 2018, 10:26 IST

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the effects of the shoulder injury sustained in May kept Mohamed Salah relatively quiet at the start of the current season. The gaffer though, now believes his talisman is firing on all cylinders.

In case you didn't know...

Salah was involved in a tussle with Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final, which kept him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks and also jeopardized his availability for the World Cup.

The 26-year-old was however, deemed fit for the premier footballing event and also started the season for pacesetters Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately for him and the club, Salah didn't come out all guns blazing or rather, did not meet the high standards set by himself last season. Till a month ago, he owned the worst conversion rate in the Premier League and many labeled him a 'one season wonder' as well.

Regardless, with five goals and two assists in the last couple of weeks, the Egypt international has put his haters to sleep and is spearheading his team's title charge.

Klopp explained that the forward wasn't 100% heading into the new league season.

"He is young enough to involve a lot more things in his game. It's not just speed, it's not just finishing, it's keeping the ball. But you need your body for that and that was the only problem with Mo at the beginning of the season. Part of his body was still not perfect."

He expounded:

"If you work in an office and your shoulder is not 100 per cent, it's okay. If you are a professional football player, it just takes 10-15 per cent away. He's still a world-class player but we knew we had to wait until the moment when everything was fine again."
Advertisement

Video

'Long live the Egyptian King!'

What's next?

Mohamed Salah will be looking to leapfrog Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and reclaim the top spot in the PL Golden Boot race when his side host a struggling Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Post that fixture, the Reds host Arsenal and then travel to Manchester City - two games that will surely define their title challenge.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool don't expect Mohamed Salah to...
RELATED STORY
7 stars Liverpool failed to sign under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah's dip in form for Liverpool explained
RELATED STORY
Klopp insists Salah's slow start nothing to worry about
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool are performing well under Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool could dethrone Manchester City this season
RELATED STORY
Doubters to Believers: Looking back at 3 years of Jurgen...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
The 5 biggest achievements for Jurgen Klopp in 3 years...
RELATED STORY
Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool can end their wait for a...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
Tomorrow FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
Tomorrow CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
Tomorrow MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us