Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp reveals reason for Mohamed Salah's slow start to the season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the effects of the shoulder injury sustained in May kept Mohamed Salah relatively quiet at the start of the current season. The gaffer though, now believes his talisman is firing on all cylinders.

In case you didn't know...

Salah was involved in a tussle with Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos in the Champions League final, which kept him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks and also jeopardized his availability for the World Cup.

The 26-year-old was however, deemed fit for the premier footballing event and also started the season for pacesetters Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately for him and the club, Salah didn't come out all guns blazing or rather, did not meet the high standards set by himself last season. Till a month ago, he owned the worst conversion rate in the Premier League and many labeled him a 'one season wonder' as well.

Regardless, with five goals and two assists in the last couple of weeks, the Egypt international has put his haters to sleep and is spearheading his team's title charge.

Klopp explained that the forward wasn't 100% heading into the new league season.

"He is young enough to involve a lot more things in his game. It's not just speed, it's not just finishing, it's keeping the ball. But you need your body for that and that was the only problem with Mo at the beginning of the season. Part of his body was still not perfect."

He expounded:

"If you work in an office and your shoulder is not 100 per cent, it's okay. If you are a professional football player, it just takes 10-15 per cent away. He's still a world-class player but we knew we had to wait until the moment when everything was fine again."

What's next?

Mohamed Salah will be looking to leapfrog Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and reclaim the top spot in the PL Golden Boot race when his side host a struggling Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Post that fixture, the Reds host Arsenal and then travel to Manchester City - two games that will surely define their title challenge.

