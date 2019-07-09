Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp reveals what Roberto Firmino and Alisson sent him after Copa America triumph

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 483 // 09 Jul 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed what Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker sent him after they lifted the 2019 Copa America title with the Selecao on Sunday.

The German has also revealed that he sent congratulatory messages to the duo after he saw the result of the final.

In case you didn't know...

Brazil lifted their first major trophy in twelve years after establishing a 3-1 win over Peru in the Copa America final over the weekend. Goals from Everton Soares, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlson secured the win for the Selecao, who have been embroiled in controversy following their semi-final clash against Argentina.

The hosts were accused of having the South American tournament set up for them after match officials made decisions that appeared to be in their favour during the semi-finals against the Albiceleste. The referee overlooked a penalty call for a challenge on Sergio Aguero and was consequently slammed by Lionel Messi, who called the decision "bull****".

The Barcelona talisman further accused the the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) of corruption and alleged that the organisation had set up the tournament for Brazil to win.

The heart of the matter

Klopp, who recently led Liverpool to the Champions League title, has now revealed what Firmino and Alisson sent him as they were celebrating their Copa America victory.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, he said, "I wrote them a message immediately after the game. I was sent a couple of videos, voice messages and stuff like that. They had a good time. The last one I got this morning at 7.30, so they need a holiday but they deserve it of course."

"It’s nice, it’s really nice, to see them celebrating again when you see the pictures yesterday after the game how the whole of Brazil [celebrated]. It reminded me immediately of our little celebration four or five weeks ago!"

"It’s nice, it helps them of course. I think the last time they [Brazil] won it was 2007, they were kids. Ali, now 26, was 14 years old then, so it’s just nice."

Advertisement

"You watch the game then and they could not have imagined that they would be the next generation to win it. I’m really happy for them."

What's next?

Liverpool, whose players have returned for pre-season training, are scheduled to face Tranmere in a friendly on July 11. The Merseysiders will be looking to fight for the Premier League title once again, with closest rivals Manchester City having won the coveted trophy for two consecutive seasons.