Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp's agent gives an update on the German's future

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to the Champions League glory last season.

What's the story?

Jurgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has given an update on Jurgen Klopp's future and said that the German believes he is at the right place at the right time.

His current contract with Liverpool will expire at the end of the 2021-22 season and there were reports saying that the German was looking to go into sabbatical upon the expiration of his contract.

In case you didn't know...

Regarded as one of the best managers in the world, Jurgen Klopp has been in charge at Liverpool since October 2015. The Reds improved leaps and bounds under his guidance and were crowned as the Champions of Europe last season.

The Merseysiders also recorded their best ever points tally in the Premier League history last campaign and missed out on winning their first league title since 1990 by just one point.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Welt, Jurgen Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke gives an update on the German's future plans.

He said:

“Jurgen himself once said that in the event that Joachim Low someday no longer wants to be the national coach and it would be possible for him do that [job], this is an option for him,”

He went on to state that Jurgen Klopp is happy at Liverpool and has no desire to leave anytime soon.

“Liverpool would even like to extend it,”

“[Jurgen] felt again at the recent celebrations [after winning the Champions League], what a great club Liverpool is, and that he is in the right place at the right time."

Kosicke also said that the German is currently unaffordable for other clubs.

“Jurgen is currently not affordable. But it is difficult to measure the transfer fee in his case anyway.

"How is this going to work for a coach who has increased the club's value from nearly £900 million to just under £2.8 billion? That is not how it works.”

What's next?

Liverpool have recently concluded their preparations for the next season and will go up against Tranmere Rovers in a pre-season friendly on July 12.