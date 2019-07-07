Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp says the club has planned an 'important' role for young Rhian Brewster

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp has indicated the possibility of including teenage sensation Rhian Brewster in the team's plans for next season. According to the German mastermind, the young striker is an important player to the side as they prepare for another grueling season.

In case you didn't know...

Rhian Brewster is one of the brightest prospects in English football. The striker has been a part of the Liverpool youth team since 2014, but has not registered a first team appearance.

He was included on the bench for Liverpool's second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, but remained an unused substitute. He did not get an opportunity against Spurs in the final either, but carried home the winners medal.

The heart of the matter

The highly-rated forward slotted 20 goals in 23 appearances for the England U-17s, but a devastating ankle injury ruled him out for the majority of last season.

Speaking on the striker to Liverpool's official website, Klopp revealed:

"Rhian the same; he is a really big talent. We’re really looking forward to seeing him in training and all that stuff. It will be an important role for us, we planned an important role for him. So, new player."

Brewster has returned to full training at Melwood, to put the injury scars behind him ahead of a fresh season. He is not the only one, as a few other Reds including the likes of Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez joined training, after having sustained long-term injuries last term.

These players are like 'new signings' for Klopp, who conceded:

"After a lot of problems last year, if these boys can really stay fit then that's completely different to last year for the team because there is real quality."

"Hopefully we can give them the time because it's a while since they had competitive games. We start pretty intensely against Tranmere, getting promoted."

"After a few days’ training, playing that game against a League One team is a challenge. Then Bradford and then we really go for it."

“We planned an important role for him.” 👊



Jürgen Klopp explains the next steps for @Alex_OxChambo and @RhianBrewster9. 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 6, 2019

What's next?

The friendlies against Tranmere and Bradford City are scheduled for next week, before the Premier League side take on Klopp's former side Borussia Dortmund.