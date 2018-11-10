Liverpool news: Klopp wants clubs to adhere with FFP, Nice eye Mignolet and much more.

#1 Jurgen Klopp says that clubs should adhere with FFP and should be punished if they fail to do so

In recent weeks, German paper Die Spiegel has released many footballing leaks, including Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain getting involved in bribes to breach the Financial Fair Play (FFP). Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp puts forward his thoughts by saying that the rule would constrain many clubs from spending humungous money and wants the UEFA to punish those who try to infringe the rule.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he said “I heard about the Der Spiegel story but I didn't read it so far. It is really difficult to comment but what I can say in general is that FFP is a really good thing. But we always thought that, if it is in place, they have to do something with it.

“I have no clue what happens. I know it is about Paris obviously and Man City. I'm not sure if other clubs are being talked about as well. That's all I can say. I think FFP is a really good thing because it sets the rules and stuff like that. If everything is fine, then everything is fine. If not, then somebody should do something. That's all I can say but I have no clue about the real story.”

#2 French outfit Nice eye Simon Mignolet

Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are eyeing a permanent deal for Liverpool's number two Simon Mignolet. According to the English outlet Mirror, it is understood the French outfit manager Patrick Viera is not happy with the current crop of goalkeepers Walter Daniel and Yoan Cardinale who are struggling to find their feet under the new manager. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the Belgian shot-stopper heads the list for Nice who are pushing for a permanent deal this January.

Simon Mignolet joined Liverpool in 2013 and has gone on to make 203 appearances for the club during this span. The chances of staying between the sticks has vanished for the Belgian following the move of Alisson Becker to the Reds.

#3 Xherdan Shaqiri says he is learning more under the management of Jurgen Klopp

Xherdan Shaqiri speaks about his learning curve under his new manager Jurgen Klopp and says he is still adapting to the German's style of play. The Switzerland international has spared very well for the Reds upon his move from Stoke City for a fee of 13 million this summer.

“The process is going very well - I think you can see that also on the pitch. I’m very happy to be here and I’m settling in very well, but I think it’s going to be much, much better the longer I settle in. I’m very happy. Everyone helps you, on the pitch and off the pitch. The coach has helped me a lot to improve and that’s the most important thing.

“I was surprised to be honest because I didn’t think that I would start as good as I did, but it’s only a positive thing when you start good [straight away]. It’s always positive for the team and also for the coach to know that you have a good player on your side who can help the team and I’m very happy with the process. I’m just very happy to be here and am trying to give my best every day in training to try to get better because I am still young and I can do a lot of things better. I’m learning a lot under Jürgen and I’m very happy.” said Shaqiri to Liverpool FC.