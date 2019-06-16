×
Liverpool News: 'Liverpool won the Champions League without Coutinho; he's not missed', says former Reds striker 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
16 Jun 2019, 12:13 IST

SCoutinho hasn't hit it off at Barcelona
Coutinho hasn't hit it off at Barcelona

What's the story?

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes that Philippe Coutinho would be better off not returning to Merseyside as the Reds have not missed him since his move to Barcelona

In case you didn't know

Coutinho bid farewell to Liverpool in January last year after publicly vocalising his desire to try his luck with Barcelona.

The Brazil international has, however, struggled to justify his hefty price tag in his first year with the Catalan giants, and was often jeered by Blaugrana fans during games. 

In contrast, Liverpool have thrived under Jurgen Klopp, with their electrifying performances helping them win their first Champions League title since 2005.

The Reds were also in the midst of one of the closest Premier League battles in recent history, finishing only a single-point behind eventual winners Manchester City.

In recent weeks, the 27-year-old has been linked with a return to Anfield, but Mellor insists that the European champions no longer require his services.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to American Gambler, Mellor said,

"I think Coutinho was a great player for Liverpool and I really did enjoy watching him."
"He had creative influence to make things happen and of course, I was disappointed when he left."
"Leaving for Barcelona for whatever reason, he hasn’t shown the same quality at Barcelona that he did at Liverpool."
"One of the biggest compliments that you would give the current Liverpool side and Klopp, is that they didn’t really miss Coutinho."
"They went from competing for the top four to competing for a title without Coutinho and won the Champions League. He was a great player for Liverpool and loved watching him, but he hasn’t been missed."

What's next?

Liverpool will return to action when they face Tranmere in a club friendly on July 12.

