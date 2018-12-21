Liverpool News: Luis Suarez isn't a Liverpool legend, Mo Salah not there yet: Robbie Fowler

Watford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has given his thoughts on current fan favourite Mohamed Salah and what it will take for him to join the likes of Steven Gerrard and Ian Rush as legends of Anfield.

In case you didn't know...

Since his £36.9 million move to Liverpool, Mo Salah had quickly established himself as a reliable and lethal forward in Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Egyptian ace won the Premier League Golden boot during his debut season and scored 44 goals across all competitions for the Reds. Other accolades include the PFA Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season, among many others.

Internationally, the Liverpool forward has helped his home country a lot, his goals having led Egypt to its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1990.

Mo Salah has so far taken his goal tally to 57 in just 76 appearances for Liverpool alone.

The heart of the matter

Former Reds striker Fowler has addressed Salah's heroics for the Merseyside club, telling The Mirror, "I’m not shy in saying that I believe if Mo Salah stays with the club long term, then he has already shown the qualities to suggest he has a real shot of joining those ranks of the true legends."

"I’ve played with the best at Liverpool, the likes of [Ian] Rush and [John] Barnes, [Steven] Gerrard and [Steve] McManaman, so I reckon I know a thing or two about what it takes. Salah has similar qualities, no doubt."

"You saw this last season and you’ve seen it again this time around. Napoli was a brilliant example where he was the difference. So often he scores the first goal in a tight game or the winning goal. It’s not a coincidence."

"People have asked what he is... but he is just a real player."

"Salah has shown already that he’s not a one-season wonder. But I’m something of a stickler for longevity when it comes to greatness."

Fowler went on to make a bold claim when saying that current Barcelona star Luis Suarez cannot be deemed a Liverpool legend.

"People go on about Luis Suarez, and no doubt he was a top player for the club, but one of their all-time best? Not a chance — because he was only there for three and a bit seasons. It also leaves a bad taste in the mouth the way he left the club, by so obviously engineering a move, not once but twice."

"I don’t think he qualifies at all."

The former Reds forward added, "I’m not even going to remotely compare him to Rush or the others in the top six goal-scorers. Why? Not because I don’t rate him, but because I’m waiting. For at least another five years, I reckon."

"He’s already got almost 60 goals for Liverpool and there’s a good chance he’ll go past Suarez and Fernando Torres this season on the all-time list. Those two got 82 and 81 respectively, and that’s not enough in terms of years or numbers."

What's next?

The Premier League favourites will look to earn an advantage over Manchester City when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers later tonight.

