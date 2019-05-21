Liverpool news: Mario Gotze shares a funny story about Jurgen Klopp's hair transplant

Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Mario Gotze revealed how Jurgen Klopp mocked him before going to see a specialist for getting his hair transplant done.

In case you didn't know...

Mario Gotze started his professional career under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2009 and played 82 Bundesliga games under his guidance. The duo won two Bundesliga titles together, along with one DFB-Pokal trophy.

The 26-year-old German international left Dortmund for Bayern Munich in 2013. However, he failed to make the grade with the Bavarians and returned to the BVB in 2016.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, left Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and is currently serving as the manager of Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

While writing in The Players' Tribune, Mario Gotze shared a hilarious story about Jurgen Klopp's hair transplant.

He said:

“I have never met a manager in football who was so naturally funny.

“I will never forget the time I ran into him in Dusseldorf during the summer. He was going to see the specialist there to have his hair transplant done.

“This became big news in Germany but he was so funny about it. He was smiling, telling me all about it — how cool it was going to look and everything.

“And then as he was leaving, he just gave me a wink and he said 'Mario, don’t worry, I will save the phone number.

“I said 'What do you mean?'. He said 'The doctor’s number. I’ll save it for you. In a few years, you might need it."

He added:

“Then he laughed and walked off. Most people would be embarrassed or not say anything, but he didn’t care at all. He was such a funny and positive influence on everyone around him. I have to thank him, because he gave me my start, and we achieved some great things together at Dortmund in those years."

What's next?

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are scheduled to play against each other in a pre-season friendly on July 20.