×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Mario Gotze shares a funny story about Jurgen Klopp's hair transplant

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
119   //    21 May 2019, 07:20 IST

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

What's the story?

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Mario Gotze revealed how Jurgen Klopp mocked him before going to see a specialist for getting his hair transplant done.

In case you didn't know...

Mario Gotze started his professional career under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2009 and played 82 Bundesliga games under his guidance. The duo won two Bundesliga titles together, along with one DFB-Pokal trophy.

The 26-year-old German international left Dortmund for Bayern Munich in 2013. However, he failed to make the grade with the Bavarians and returned to the BVB in 2016.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, left Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and is currently serving as the manager of Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

While writing in The Players' Tribune, Mario Gotze shared a hilarious story about Jurgen Klopp's hair transplant.

He said:

“I have never met a manager in football who was so naturally funny.
“I will never forget the time I ran into him in Dusseldorf during the summer. He was going to see the specialist there to have his hair transplant done.
“This became big news in Germany but he was so funny about it. He was smiling, telling me all about it — how cool it was going to look and everything.
Advertisement
“And then as he was leaving, he just gave me a wink and he said 'Mario, don’t worry, I will save the phone number.
“I said 'What do you mean?'. He said 'The doctor’s number. I’ll save it for you. In a few years, you might need it."

He added:

“Then he laughed and walked off. Most people would be embarrassed or not say anything, but he didn’t care at all. He was such a funny and positive influence on everyone around him. I have to thank him, because he gave me my start, and we achieved some great things together at Dortmund in those years."

What's next?

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are scheduled to play against each other in a pre-season friendly on July 20.




Tags:
Liverpool Football Mario Gotze Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Liverpool transfer news: Mario Gotze hints at reunion with Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola can't be compared says German star
RELATED STORY
7 stars Liverpool failed to sign under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Jamie Carragher names two positions Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen this summer 
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp: The Best XI of players to have played under the current Liverpool boss
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp's message to Liverpool fans
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Jose Mourinho takes subtle dig at Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp ahead of the final 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL Final: 4 Reasons why Jurgen Klopp's side holds the edge
RELATED STORY
A Liverpool fan's open letter to Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
5 things we've learned about Liverpool this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us