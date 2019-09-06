Liverpool news: Michael Owen believes that Mane's outburst during Burnley clash won't affect his relationship with 'selfish' Salah

Liverpool FC's two gems - Sadio Mane (left) and Mohamed Salah (right)

What is the story?

Former Liverpool FC striker Michael Owen has tagged Mohamed Salah as a 'selfish' striker, but also has admitted that Mane's feud with Salah during last weekend's 3-0 victory against Burnley will not hamper their productive relationship.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have made a fascinating start to the 2019-20 Premier League season. As a result of their four victories on the trot, Jurgen Klopp's side tops the points table with no points dropped so far.

The league-leaders went to Turf Moor to take on Burnley FC last Saturday. As always, Jurgen Klopp opted to start his lethal trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah against Sean Dyche's men.

Although the Reds sealed an eye-catching 3-0 victory in an away fixture, the match also made headlines for Sadio Mane's angry reaction after being substituted in the second half.

As per some reports, Mo Salah's decision to take a shot instead of passing it to Sadio, who was in a goal-scoring position was the cause of the Senegalese winger's anger. However, after the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp downplayed the incident.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to ESPN FC, the Reds' former striker Michael Owen, who scored 158 goals in 297 appearances for the club, called Roberto Firmino the world's most unselfish player. He said:

"When you look at Liverpool's front three, you have Roberto Firmino, who is probably the most unselfish player in the world -- he would lay on anything -- so would be a dream to play with."

"At the other end of the spectrum, you have Mo Salah, who is just focused on scoring and wanting to be the goalscorer. Then you have Sadio Mane, who sits in between -- he likes scoring and is selfish when he needs to be -- but he's also quite generous in his passing.

"I think you have a great balance there, but it just boiled over the other day. I was doing the [Burnley-Liverpool] game for television and I said at the time, 'Have you seen that? There are a couple of times he [Salah] should have been passing.'

"Of course, it all blew up and I saw it coming in many ways. These problems happen all the time and it's Jurgen Klopp's job to smooth them over. But I do think that, as a striker, there is a balance in everything.

He also added:

"I don't think it will be a problem that will last. Next time Salah gets the ball, he will probably be more conscious that he has to pass sometimes, if there is a better opportunity.

What is next?

Liverpool will host Newcastle United in the first match of game-week 5 on September 14. The Merseysiders will be looking to capture the Premier League trophy this time around, having gone close in the last few seasons, only to come up short, and Mane and Salah will be crucial in this endeavour.