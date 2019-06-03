Liverpool news: Mo Salah can win the Ballon d'Or on a single condition, says Jose Mourinho

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 714 // 03 Jun 2019, 10:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah can win his maiden Ballon d'Or trophy if he can fulfil one condition this summer.

In case you didn't know...

The prestigious Ballon d'Or award was dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the last decade until Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric broke the duopoly to win the award for the first time last year.

The Croatian played a pivotal role in Los Blancos' third consecutive Champions League win in the 2017-18 season and guided his home country to the finals of the FIFA World Cup the following summer.

Salah, who has emerged as one of the best players in the Liverpool squad, finished at sixth place in the 2018 Ballon d'Or rankings, ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Harry Kane.

The Egyptian concluded the current campaign with a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot and the Champions League trophy. He netted a decisive penalty against Tottenham Hotspur in the European final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, which will likely earn him some points in the Ballon d'Or voting.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho, who managed Salah at Chelsea, believes the Liverpool forward has every chance to win the Ballon d'Or but should achieve victory with his home country this summer to secure his chances.

Speaking on beIN Sports, the Portuguese said, "Salah has to win the African Cup of Nations if he wants to compete for the Ballon d’Or. The tournament is taking place in Egypt, which makes it a demand that has to be achieved."

What's next?

Egypt have been drawn in a group alongside Zimbabwe, Uganda and DR Congo in the African Cup of Nations. They are set to kick off the tournament with a game against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.