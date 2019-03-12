×
Liverpool news: Mohamed Salah ready to sacrifice Champions League dream for Premier League title

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
605   //    12 Mar 2019, 13:21 IST

West Ham United v Liverpool FC - Premier League
West Ham United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is ready to sacrifice his dream of winning the Champions League title if it means the club can achieve their dream of lifting the Premier League trophy.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are once again in contention for the Premier League and the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp this season.

The Merseyside club finished in fourth place on the domestic league table last season but are now neck-and-neck with Manchester City who are just a point ahead of them with eight games to go in this campaign.

The Reds even made it to the Champions League finals last year, when they travelled to Kiev only to suffer a disappointing defeat to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Their European title hopes this year will be decided when they face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture.

The heart of the matter

Salah has now admitted that if he had to choose between the two competitions, he would be willing to sacrifice his personal dream to give the city and the club what it really wants: the Premier League trophy.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Egyptian said, "I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League."

"But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league.

"So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would be great and this is what we are trying to do."

Salah added, "My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I am strong mentally and we just have to keep going.

"We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything."

What's next?

Liverpool will hope to progress to the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition when they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

They will also need to take advantage of any slip-ups by Manchester City in the league if they are to have a shot at the title.

