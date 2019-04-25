×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: 'Mrs. Targaryen? If he'd asked me, I'd have joined him,' says Klopp on Salah's meeting with Game of Thrones star

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
417   //    25 Apr 2019, 22:28 IST

Mohamed Salah and Emilia Clarke
Mohamed Salah and Emilia Clarke

What's the story?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joked that he is jealous of Mohamed Salah's meeting with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke at the prestigious gala event for TIME magazine on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

The Egyptian ace was named one of the 100 most influential people of 2019 by TIME magazine and was therefore at the event in New York in recognition of the achievement.

Salah rose to prominence in his debut season for Liverpool, winning the Premier League Golden Boot and a host of other individual awards. He has proven to be more than a one-season wonder though, having played a pivotal role in Liverpool's title challenge this season, with 19 goals and 10 assists to his name thus far.

The Liverpool star's photo with the Game of Thrones actress has gone viral and Klopp has given his thoughts on the meeting. 

The heart of the matter

The former Borussia Dortmund boss hailed Salah's influence on the world while also joking that if the forward had invited him to the event, he would have gladly gone to meet Emilia.

Klopp said (via Goal), "He missed one session. Today [Thursday] he is in training and everything is fine again. I saw a few pictures and he looked brilliant in his tuxedo. Wow."

"He met a lot of famous people. Mrs. Targaryen, eh? She was there as well. If he'd have asked me maybe I would have joined him! It was very interesting and now he's back, it's all fine." 

"I'm very proud, because people in football, we are obviously on television, in newspapers a lot, and most of the time we don't say very smart things."

"But Mo is a very smart person and his role is very influential. He said a couple of really good things and inspired, hopefully, some people on one side to think about a few things, and on the other side, he got other people aware of him."

What's next?

Liverpool will hope to overtake Manchester City when they face Huddersfield Town on Friday night as they continue to play catch up in the Premier League.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Klopp jealous of Salah meeting Game of Thrones star 'Mrs. Targaryen'
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that won Liverpool the game
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Luis Suarez reveals he would love to play under Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp: The Messiah of Merseyside
RELATED STORY
There can only be one! - Klopp says City and Liverpool both deserve title
RELATED STORY
You're never favourites against Barcelona, says Liverpool boss Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp uses reverse psychology ahead of Burnley match
RELATED STORY
We don't play PlayStation - Klopp says Liverpool couldn't have attacked more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool can win Premier League and Champions League, says former star
RELATED STORY
5 Times Jurgen Klopp blamed odd reasons for not winning
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us