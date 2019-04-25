Liverpool news: 'Mrs. Targaryen? If he'd asked me, I'd have joined him,' says Klopp on Salah's meeting with Game of Thrones star

Mohamed Salah and Emilia Clarke

What's the story?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joked that he is jealous of Mohamed Salah's meeting with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke at the prestigious gala event for TIME magazine on Tuesday.

In case you didn't know...

The Egyptian ace was named one of the 100 most influential people of 2019 by TIME magazine and was therefore at the event in New York in recognition of the achievement.

Salah rose to prominence in his debut season for Liverpool, winning the Premier League Golden Boot and a host of other individual awards. He has proven to be more than a one-season wonder though, having played a pivotal role in Liverpool's title challenge this season, with 19 goals and 10 assists to his name thus far.

The Liverpool star's photo with the Game of Thrones actress has gone viral and Klopp has given his thoughts on the meeting.

The heart of the matter

The former Borussia Dortmund boss hailed Salah's influence on the world while also joking that if the forward had invited him to the event, he would have gladly gone to meet Emilia.

Klopp said (via Goal), "He missed one session. Today [Thursday] he is in training and everything is fine again. I saw a few pictures and he looked brilliant in his tuxedo. Wow."

"He met a lot of famous people. Mrs. Targaryen, eh? She was there as well. If he'd have asked me maybe I would have joined him! It was very interesting and now he's back, it's all fine."

"I'm very proud, because people in football, we are obviously on television, in newspapers a lot, and most of the time we don't say very smart things."

"But Mo is a very smart person and his role is very influential. He said a couple of really good things and inspired, hopefully, some people on one side to think about a few things, and on the other side, he got other people aware of him."

What's next?

Liverpool will hope to overtake Manchester City when they face Huddersfield Town on Friday night as they continue to play catch up in the Premier League.