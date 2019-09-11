Liverpool News: Nabil Fekir's ex-agent slams Frenchman for accusations against the Reds, gives two reasons for the transfer collapse

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 81 // 11 Sep 2019, 11:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Group F

What's the story?

Nabil Fekir's former agent Jean-Pierre Bernes has hit back at the Real Betis star following the recent comments he made on his failed move to Liverpool, which suggested that the agent was partly responsible for its collapse.

In case you didn't know...

Fekir looked poised to join Liverpool in the summer of 2018 with the transfer set to be the cherry on top of his FIFA World Cup win with France.

The Merseyside giants agreed to pay £53 million for his transfer and a medical examination was soon carried out on the player. The deal was so close to completion that the former Lyon star was even pictured in club colours and sat for an interview with the club's official channel.

In a heartbreaking twist for Fekir, Liverpool decided to back out of the deal at the last minute, after an underlying problem with his knee was reportedly discovered during the medical.

The France international, who moved to Real Betis this summer, recently slammed Liverpool's decision, claiming that the club lied about his knee problem to find a way out of the deal. He also attacked his former agent for allegedly trying "to split" his family with certain decisions.

The heart of the matter

Bernes has now responded to Fekir's claims and insisted that Liverpool's explanation behind their decision is the truth. Speaking to L'Equipe, he said via The Mirror he said,

"He has to stop this show and stop taking people for fools. Everyone knows what happened.

"The transfer to Liverpool has turned around for two reasons. The first is his knee, even though the English club’s leaders were willing to make an effort on this.

"The second is the appearance of a foreign pseudo-representative who asked for the negotiations to be resumed from the beginning at the moment of signing.

Advertisement

"Between this episode and the medical visit, Liverpool’s leaders decided to abandon the case."

What's next?

Fekir has thus far made three La Liga appearances for Real Betis, netting twice.