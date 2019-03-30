Liverpool News: Naby Keita Reportedly Injured In Training

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita has not been included in their squad for the upcoming Spurs clash at Anfield tomorrow. The Guinean international was not included in Guinea's squad as well due to ankle issues that he suffered from for the second time this season.

The reason for his injury was reported to be Dejan Lovren's interception that did hit right on Naby's knee. It has put him out of action for the training session and also missing out from the squad list that is supposed to face Tottenham Hotspur in a must-win game for the Reds to secure the first spot on the Premier League table.

In case you didn't know...

Keita has missed the last two fixtures; Fulham in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, but he made a return this week to full training along with Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool was boosted by the return of Joe Gomez and Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain to full training sessions with the rest of the team, but they are not match-fit yet. That is the reason for their absence from Liverpool's squad even though they were reported to be fit enough to take on the Spurs.

The heart of the matter

The Reds are currently monitoring Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander-Arnold to make a final verdict on their inclusion for tomorrow's clash after the later has returned from England's duty with a back injury, with Klopp commenting on both players :

“There was actually no alternative for Shaq and Trent, not being involved in the games in that period. Anything else would have been really crazy because they needed that, they needed treatment, needed rehab and all that stuff. They should all be OK; I heard nothing different this morning since I’ve been here, so they should be OK. They will train again today and then we will see.”

What's next?

Klopp's men see that winning their upcoming match with Tottenham Hotspur is a must-happen to stay in the Premier League fight for this season with Manchester City FC who is currently second on the table with a game difference from Liverpool, who is leading with two points difference and a game difference as well.

