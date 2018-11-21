Liverpool transfer news: Surprising clause in Coutinho's contract revealed, Reds lose out on race for PSG star and more - November 21, 2018

It has been a quiet day for the transfer news for the day, but still, some news has popped up regarding the same. More than signing someone new, holding on the integral members of the squad is necessary to challenge for accolades. Some players are yet to be awarded a new contract, whereas, some are double-minded to commit to the club in a long-term deal.

It has been a tale of two series at Liverpool FC for a long time now, who are trying to bring the best players to their club and hold their pivotal players.

#1 A Newfangled clause in Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona's contract

Barcelona have bought Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool over the last decade. During the last six month's of the Brazilian with the Reds, the Spanish outfit infuriated CEO Michael Edwards and Liverpool by constantly unsettling Coutinho. He was sold during the winter transfer window, in turn.

The Sky Sports reported that Liverpool decided to insert a clause in Coutinho's contract which will see Barcelona pay a premium of 100 million should they approach to buy a player who is contracted with the Reds until 2020. These sort of contracts are unheard off, and the Chief Executive Officer deserves every bit of praise for this clause to keep Barcelona in check at least for a year from now on.

#2 Christian Pulisic will decide his future during the January window

Borussia Dortmund v Benfica - International Champions Cup 2018

Christian Pulisic captained his country against Italy at Belgium on Tuesday. The USA International confirmed that he will hold talks with Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund spoke to the NBC Sports "I'm still focused on Dortmund. We are doing great this season,"

"Once the break comes [in January], that is always when I will have to discuss with Dortmund and see about my future."

Sarri and Chelsea are currently circling the youngster. However, they would need to shrug off Jurgen Klopp who is a fan of the 20-year-old as well.

Pulisic has poured some oil on the fire by praising Jurgen Klopp “He always accepted me and he was very kind to me, so I will always be thankful for that. I know he’s a great guy, and it’s nice to see him doing so well for Liverpool.”

“I personally didn’t get to know him too well but I’ve heard stories from some of my team-mates who did and they loved playing for him so absolutely.”

#3 Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot could move in January

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Paris Saint Germain Adrien Rabiot has snubbed big money contracts from his own club to assess his options. Liverpool, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have been continuously monitoring the French International over the last year.

Spanish publication AS has reported that the French outfit has decided to listen to offers for the 23-year-old whose contract expires at the end of this season. It is also understood that they are prepared to ship him for a measly fee of 10 million in January to either Juventus or Tottenham. The midfielder has an option to run his contract down to find a new suitor for the next season.