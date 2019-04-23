×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Premier League legend hails Reds' team spirit, backs them to win the title

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
65   //    23 Apr 2019, 17:54 IST
Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool legend, Ian Rush, has hailed the Reds' spirit under Jurgen Klopp, labeling it the key ingredient behind their success thus far.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are enjoying their best ever Premier League campaign and are well on course to lift the title for the first time ever. Having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City, the Reds sit at the top of the table with a two-point lead. However, if City manage to win all their remaining fixtures, the Sky Blues will end up champions.

Liverpool's remaining fixtures are against Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Wolves whereas City take on arch-rivals Manchester United before facing Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton.

Liverpool are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, having previously defeated Porto in the quarter-final stages.

Ian Rush, meanwhile, needs no introduction. The former European Footballer of the Year is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer with 346 goals. He also won 15 major titles with the Reds, including five league titles.

The heart of the matter

The former Reds striker compared the current squad's team spirit with the legendary Liverpool team he played for.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rush said:

"The title race will go down to the wire, there is no doubt about that. There are just a few games to go and as long as they keep winning they are one step closer, but I think they are starting to believe now that it can be done."
"When I played, I would 100 per cent say the main reason we were so successful was because of our team spirit.
Advertisement
"In the dressing room, we had the banter and the laughing and the joking, but when we went onto the pitch we were serious, and the success we had was down to team spirit."
"Individuals can win you a game but only a team can win the league and I can see a bit of that in Jurgen Klopp and his team now."

What's next?

Liverpool will square off against Huddersfield in the league before they take on Barcelona in the Champions League.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Liverpool news: 'Believe me, I'm still feeling the pressure,' says Liverpool legend about Reds' Premier League title challenge
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: The Reds still confident of Premier League success, says Alisson
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'His head has gone' - The Reds' legend says Mohamed Salah's current form could hand Manchester City the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
5 players who could help Liverpool win their first Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Current players face less pressure than previous generations, says Reds Legend
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City tightens the title race after Liverpool win
RELATED STORY
Sir Alex Ferguson believes Liverpool will win the Premier League title, claims former Stoke City striker
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk asks the supporters to remain patient as the Reds challenge for the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could help Liverpool win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 3 players who won the game for Reds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us