Liverpool news: Premier League legend hails Reds' team spirit, backs them to win the title

Cardiff City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool legend, Ian Rush, has hailed the Reds' spirit under Jurgen Klopp, labeling it the key ingredient behind their success thus far.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are enjoying their best ever Premier League campaign and are well on course to lift the title for the first time ever. Having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City, the Reds sit at the top of the table with a two-point lead. However, if City manage to win all their remaining fixtures, the Sky Blues will end up champions.

Liverpool's remaining fixtures are against Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Wolves whereas City take on arch-rivals Manchester United before facing Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton.

Liverpool are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, having previously defeated Porto in the quarter-final stages.

Ian Rush, meanwhile, needs no introduction. The former European Footballer of the Year is Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer with 346 goals. He also won 15 major titles with the Reds, including five league titles.

The heart of the matter

The former Reds striker compared the current squad's team spirit with the legendary Liverpool team he played for.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rush said:

"The title race will go down to the wire, there is no doubt about that. There are just a few games to go and as long as they keep winning they are one step closer, but I think they are starting to believe now that it can be done."

"When I played, I would 100 per cent say the main reason we were so successful was because of our team spirit.

"In the dressing room, we had the banter and the laughing and the joking, but when we went onto the pitch we were serious, and the success we had was down to team spirit."

"Individuals can win you a game but only a team can win the league and I can see a bit of that in Jurgen Klopp and his team now."

What's next?

Liverpool will square off against Huddersfield in the league before they take on Barcelona in the Champions League.