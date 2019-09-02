Liverpool News: Rangers in talks to sign Ryan Kent on a permanent deal

Rangers FC are close to agreeing to a permanent deal for Liverpool's Ryan Kent.

What's the story?

According to Jim White, Rangers FC are close to agreeing to a permanent deal for Liverpool's Ryan Kent. They will be looking to strike a deal before the European transfer window deadline later today.

In case you didn't know...

Kent spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Rangers, where he hugely impressed everyone with his performances. The 22-year-old made 27 league appearances for the Teddy Bears last season, scoring six and assisting four goals, as they finished second in the Scottish Premiership.

The Englishman was awarded the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year for his performances, along with inclusion in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

Kent joined Liverpool's youth academy in 2003 but he has played just one competitive game for the club thus far. He was involved heavily in the Merseysiders' pre-season games this summer but struggled to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans.

The England youth international also spent time on loan with Coventry City, Barnsley, SC Freiburg and Bristol City.

The heart of the matter...

According to reports, Liverpool are in talks with Rangers for the £7 million transfer of winger Kent. The 22-year-old impressed during his loan spell with the Scottish side last season and is reportedly keen to join them permanently this window.

He was also linked with the Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge recently but they failed to strike a deal with the Reds.

The Oldham-born attacker will join the former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard at the Ibrox Stadium, who has been in charge of the club since the start of the last season.

What's next?

Liverpool will play Newcastle United in the league next, whereas Rangers are scheduled to play against Livingston FC after the international break.