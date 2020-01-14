Liverpool News: Reds captain Jordan Henderson named England's player of the year

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has seen off fierce competition from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane to scoop the England Men’s Player of the Year award.

The 29-year-old won seven caps for his national side during the year, also reaching the 50-game milestone in England's 5-1 win over minnows Montenegro. He was pivotal in England's qualifying campaign for the UEFA Euro 2020, while Gareth Southgate and co. also claimed a third-place finish in the Nations League.

Henderson's club exploits at Anfield, where he led Liverpool to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles must have played a huge role in him winning the award decided by a voting system by England fans.

The midfielder, who is one of the various players to have honed their skill set under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship, has seen a remarkable rise in form in the last 20 months or so. Far more composure and security on the ball, tactical brilliance and an evolved eye for the killer pass have turned Henderson into one of the best players in English football.

Meanwhile, Olympique Lyonnais full-back Lucy Bronze took home the Women’s Player of the Year prize.