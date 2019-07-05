×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker does not believe he is worthy of the Ballon d'Or this year

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
228   //    05 Jul 2019, 11:25 IST

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019
Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker has played down talks of his chances to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or at the end of the year, stating that he simply limits himself to doing his job.

In case you didn't know...

Alisson has been one of the pivotal figures in the evolution of one of the meanest defences in Europe, eventually picking up the Premier League Golden Glove in recognition of his exploits for Liverpool between the sticks.

The Brazil international extended his blistering form to Europe, where he made more saves than any other keeper in the Champions League in the recently-concluded season. This includes a record eight saves in the European final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid. His commanding presence in the back was ultimately one of the key influences in Liverpool's eventual European glory.

The 26-year-old recently kept his ninth consecutive clean sheet (for club and country) during Brazil's 2-0 win over Argentina in the Copa America finals. The last time someone managed to get the ball past him was on May 4 when Newcastle's Salomon Rondon netted a goal at St. James' Park.

Since then, Alisson has won his first Premier League Golden Glove, the Champions League Golden Glove, the Copa America Golden Glove, lifted the Champions League trophy and reached the Copa America finals.

The heart of the matter

Alisson, who has been tipped to be in the running for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, has downplayed his chances at winning it saying (via Marca), "I just limit myself to doing my job. There are a lot of top players aspiring for that prize. I'm just a goalkeeper."

There has only been one goalkeeper who has won the Ballon d'Or in the history of football with the recipient being the legendary Lev Yashin in 1963.

Alisson has tough competition in the race for the coveted individual prize with Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi among the favourites to take home the award.

What's next?

Alisson will likely feature for Brazil when they face Peru in the Copa America finals on Sunday. It remains to be seen who will win the prestigious award, with the award ceremony scheduled to take place at the end of the calendar year.

Tags:
Liverpool Football Brazil Football Team Alisson Becker
Advertisement
Copa America: Alisson Becker on the verge of creating history after denying Lionel Messi a passage into the Copa America final
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Alisson Becker becomes first GK ever to win 3 Golden Gloves in a single season
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or 2019: Why Liverpool's Allison Becker should be a strong contender for the award
RELATED STORY
Liverpool's well-documented goalkeeping woes as Reds make £62 Million bid for Alisson
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 positions the Reds need to strengthen to maintain title challenge next season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Alisson reveals conversation with Roberto Firmino before joining club
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Alisson breaks decade-long clean sheet record
RELATED STORY
4 goalkeepers Liverpool should target as a backup for Alisson Becker
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 'There is no room for error against Argentina'- Brazil star cautious ahead of semi-final clash
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Alisson refused to follow Jurgen Klopp's order during the Reds' defeat to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us