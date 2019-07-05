Liverpool news: Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker does not believe he is worthy of the Ballon d'Or this year

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker has played down talks of his chances to win the 2019 Ballon d'Or at the end of the year, stating that he simply limits himself to doing his job.

In case you didn't know...

Alisson has been one of the pivotal figures in the evolution of one of the meanest defences in Europe, eventually picking up the Premier League Golden Glove in recognition of his exploits for Liverpool between the sticks.

The Brazil international extended his blistering form to Europe, where he made more saves than any other keeper in the Champions League in the recently-concluded season. This includes a record eight saves in the European final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid. His commanding presence in the back was ultimately one of the key influences in Liverpool's eventual European glory.

The 26-year-old recently kept his ninth consecutive clean sheet (for club and country) during Brazil's 2-0 win over Argentina in the Copa America finals. The last time someone managed to get the ball past him was on May 4 when Newcastle's Salomon Rondon netted a goal at St. James' Park.

Since then, Alisson has won his first Premier League Golden Glove, the Champions League Golden Glove, the Copa America Golden Glove, lifted the Champions League trophy and reached the Copa America finals.

The heart of the matter

Alisson, who has been tipped to be in the running for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, has downplayed his chances at winning it saying (via Marca), "I just limit myself to doing my job. There are a lot of top players aspiring for that prize. I'm just a goalkeeper."

There has only been one goalkeeper who has won the Ballon d'Or in the history of football with the recipient being the legendary Lev Yashin in 1963.

Alisson has tough competition in the race for the coveted individual prize with Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi among the favourites to take home the award.

What's next?

Alisson will likely feature for Brazil when they face Peru in the Copa America finals on Sunday. It remains to be seen who will win the prestigious award, with the award ceremony scheduled to take place at the end of the calendar year.