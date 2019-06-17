Liverpool news: Reds legend prefers Anfield move for Lucas Moura or Wilfried Zaha over Antoine Griezmann

What's the story?

Liverpool icon John Aldridge would rather see proven Premier League players like Lucas Moura and Wilfried Zaha move to Anfield over 'extravagant' LaLiga superstar Antoine Griezmann.

In case you didn't know...

Since the announcement of his exit from Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has been heavily linked with a series of footballing giants. The Frenchman was initially believed to be moving to Barcelona, a side he has some transfer history with owing to the infamous snub last year.

However, the World Cup winner has expressed uncertainty regarding his future in Spain, suggesting that a move to a different league could be on the cards.

The likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be heavily interested in the former Atletico Madrid star, with European champions Liverpool now being thrown in the mix.

Griezmann's next destination remains unknown with the only certainty being his refusal to move to the MLS as the forward has ruled out a move to the United States.

The heart of the matter

Aldridge believes that Daniel Sturridge's exit from Anfield has presented Liverpool with a key opportunity to sign a goal-scorer to replace the one of the Reds' front three in case of injury. The former striker, however, does not think Jurgen Klopp should spend so much on a superstar like Griezmann when there are so many attractive prospects in the Premier League alone.

Writing for the Irish Independent, he observed, "With [Daniel] Sturridge leaving the club and his huge wages coming off the weekly bill, it opens up the opportunity for Klopp to sign an out-and-out goalscorer who could offer something different if one of the front three is injured or out of form."

"Antoine Griezmann has been mentioned as a possible target, but he would be a very expensive option as his transfer fee and wages would be extravagant for a player who would expect to start every week."

The Liverpool legend further named Tottenham Hotspur duo Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min as well as Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha as better candidates for Liverpool than Griezmann.

"So I wonder whether Lucas Moura could be prised away from Tottenham, as he had to be a little bemused to be left out of their Champions League final starting line-up after he scored a fantastic hat-trick in the semi-final against Ajax."

"Moura is a tricky forward who could slot into the team if any of the front three were out and the same could be said of his team-mate Son Heung-min, although I would be surprised if Spurs allowed the South Korean to leave after his outstanding season."

"It may be that Klopp and his excellent team of scouts have an ace up their sleeves as they look for an extra striker, with their signings over the last couple of years confirming they tend to get things right when they bring players to Anfield, so I’m confident they will get this one right."

"Maybe they should look into the possibility of recruiting Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, who is rumoured to have made it clear he wants to move on to play Champions League football."

"Zaha has given Liverpool some real problems in the last couple of years and Klopp’s ability to turn talents of his type into consistent performers has to make him the kind of player who could thrive at Anfield."

What's next?

Liverpool are reportedly looking for a striker and a playmaker to strengthen their bid for the Premier League title going into the new season. With plenty of options this summer, it remains to be seen who the Reds will sign as their new breakthrough player.