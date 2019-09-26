Liverpool news: Reds star Andy Robertson reveals his pick for the GOAT, toughest opponent and more...

Andy Robertson vying for the ball with Barcelona's Lionel Messi during UCL 2018/19

What's the story?

Liverpool's flying left-back Andrew Robertson opened up about his favorite player and toughest opponent while also giving his two cents on the GOAT debate in a recent interview with ESPN.

In case you didn't know...

Robertson first secured a move to the Premier League with Hull City in 2014, where his explosive displays and tireless performances day in and day out earned him a dream move to Liverpool in 2017, as The Tigers ended in the relegation zone yet again.

The Scottish national football team captain had an unbelievable season last term with The Reds, in which he was an unrelenting threat from the left flank, always charging forward with pace and determination, which resulted in him raking up 11 assists in the English top-flight and two more during their UEFA Champions League winning run.

10 - Andrew Robertson is just the third defender to assist at least 10 goals in a single Premier League season, after Leighton Baines (11, 2010-11) and Andy Hinchliffe (11, 1994-95). Whip. #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/S0VrQv8zsB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2019

The heart of the matter...

Liverpool have really grown into a force of nature over the past few years. They are the only unbeaten side in the current Premier League campaign and apart from their intimidating attacking trio, they also have the marauding full-back duo of Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to thank for that.

In a quick Q&A with ESPN FC, Andy Robertson was answered a series of questions, including his preference for the best footballer of all-time, to which he replied Lionel Messi, in a heartbeat.

"Interviewer: Best footballer in the world now?"

"Robertson: Messi."

"Interviewer: Best footballer ever?"

"Robertson: Messi."

Best footballer in the world? 🤔

Best Jurgen Klopp team talk? 🗣

Favourite PL away game? 🏟@alexisenunes quizzes @LFC's @andrewrobertso5 for 60 seconds ⏰ pic.twitter.com/MdQtDgQo6a — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 25, 2019

Interestingly, he had a good face-off against the Barcelona captain in the UCL semi-finals last season where Liverpool emerged as the eventual winners. The Scotsman had apparently shoved Messi in the second leg of the fixture at Anfield.

He also revealed PSG speedster Kylian Mbappe as his toughest opponent yet and also hailed Jordi Alba as the best left-back in the business as of now, though, it would not be too far-fetched to say that the player himself is on level with him, if not even better.

What's next?

After an easy win in the Carabao Cup over MK Dons, Jurgen Klopp's men will be back in action in a league fixture against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Saturday as they look to extend their 100% record to seven games.