Liverpool news: Reds to question UEFA over Champions League ticket allocation

Liverpool will play Tottenham in the final of UEFA Champions League on June 1

What's the story?

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore revealed that he will talk to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferi over the allocation of the UEFA Champions League final tickets.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1. The Reds have reached their second successive Champions League final and will be looking forward to winning it this term after losing to Real Madrid last year.

The Merseysiders have received just 16,613 tickets for the final out of Wanda Metropolitano's total capacity of 67,829 which has drawn a lot of criticism from the fans.

Nevertheless, the club have organized fan parks both in Madrid and Liverpool for the supporters who failed to get their hands on the tickets of the showpiece event.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore revealed that he will raise the issue of ticket allocations with the UEFA president when he meets him in Madrid.

He said:

"I will see him and usually when I see Alek there are 20 things. It is all the things that you think: what do we do for allocations, what do we do for this? All of the normal stuff. It is a long list.

"We talk to UEFA every day, we have been talking to UEFA for 40 years as you well know for things like this. But we do want UEFA to understand this city, which they do. Ceferin was here last year for the Manchester City home [Champions League] game and I spent a lot of time with him. I will see him next week."

He further elaborated:

"Today our football club is focused on helping our supporters everywhere. It was about getting the M&S Bank Arena (the venue for a big-screen viewing of the final) all done and sorted and that was done today.

"Then we are getting our fan park ready in Madrid - our team is right there now, helping supporters. The good news is we are going to a Champions League final but there is a lot of work to do to make it work."

What's next?

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Champions League on 1 June, with the Merseyside club going all out to win their 6th Champions League crown in Madrid.