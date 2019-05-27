Robin van Persie reveals Jurgen Klopp gave him the nicest compliment of his career

Robin van Persie is one of the greatest strikers to ever play in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United star Robin van Persie has revealed that Jurgen Klopp gave him the nicest compliment of his career.

Robin van Persie is one of the best strikers to ever play in the Premier League, and he scored 144 goals in 280 games playing for Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Dutchman won two Golden Boots during his time in the English top division and was also included in the PFA Team of the Season on two different occasions. He moved to Fenerbahce in 2015 and later to Feyenoord in 2018, where he recently hung up his boots.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp is regarded as one of the best managers in the world and he has been in charge of Liverpool since October 2015. The German almost led the Merseysiders to a Premier League crown this season but fell agonizingly short to a brilliant and relentless Manchester City side.

Robin van Persie explained how the former Dortmund boss complimented him after he starred for Arsenal against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in 2011

He said:

“Jurgen Klopp has given me the nicest of compliments, saying ‘I’ve never seen a player playing in three positions at the same time.

“I fell back in the game, went on the wings, was in front.

“The team adapted to my playing style, they’ve played for me so that’s the only reason I scored the goal and delivered an outstanding performance.

The former Dutch international also showed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's tactics.

“They play with four at the back and before that two blocks of three and those two blocks constantly cover each other at the back.

"It’s nice to see how that works together, there must be heaps of work, there is no other way.

“They have to trust each other, those players. If one goes, the others must be at his back, and another at his back.

“For Klopp, it must also be cool to see that his philosophy is really in that team."

Liverpool will square up against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on June 1 in Madrid.