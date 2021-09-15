Liverpool News Roundup: Harvey Elliott could yet play this season, pundit compares Reds star to Beckham, and more - 14 September 2021

Liverpool will look to build some momentum in the Premier League and Cup competitions with some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight or so.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 14, 2021.

Harvey Elliott could yet play for Liverpool this season

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has undergone a successful surgery after dislocating his ankle against Leeds United on Sunday.

Elliott, who played in all of Liverpool’s games in the Premier League, is expected to be out for a while, but journalist James Pearce has revealed he could return before the end of the season.

Harvey Elliott is expected to play again before the end of the season. Successful surgery in London today. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 14, 2021

The Reds have good midfield options, but losing Elliott, who had started well, will be a big blow for Jürgen Klopp.

Jordan Henderson replaced Elliott against Leeds United, and the Liverpool skipper is expected to lead the team against AC Milan in their next game.

Neville compares Alexander-Arnold to Beckham

Sky Sports pundit and former Premier league defender Gary Neville has compared Trent Alexander-Arnold’s passing ability to that of Kevin De Bruyne and David Beckham.

Gary Neville on @TrentAA:



“He's the best passer of a ball at right-back that I've ever seen. He's David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne at right-back. I loved him against Leeds. He was breathtaking.” #awlive [sky] pic.twitter.com/34z32v01Cb — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 14, 2021

Despite playing as a full-back, Alexander-Arnold is often Liverpool’s key creator from right-back and assisted Mohamed Salah’s opener against Leeds United.

Neville has admitted the he hasn’t seen anyone pass the ball from right-back like Alexander-Arnold:

“He's the best passer of a ball at right-back that I've ever seen. He's David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne at right-back. I loved him against Leeds. He was breath-taking,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

McManaman hopes Naby Keita can impress this year

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman is hoping Naby Keita makes an impact for Liverpool this season.

Keita has failed to consistently impress for Liverpool as he hasn’t managed to stay fit over the course of a season yet.

The African star’ rehabilitation program towards the end of last season and impressive pre-season bodes well, but he is yet to feature prominently this season.

McManaman has said he hopes Keita can stay fit this season and impress for the Reds:

“In terms of improvement, I’d like to see a big year from Naby Keita, you know, who came in with a big, big price tag,” McManaman told FourFourTwo.

“I’d like him to stay fit and really impress this year,” he added.

