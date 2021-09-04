Liverpool News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp becomes first ever to receive special award, forward attracting interest from Turkey, and more - 3 September 2021

After remaining passive in the recently concluded summer transfer window, Liverpool will hope to make the best use of their resources post the international break, and mount a title challenge.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as of 3 September 2021.

Jamie Carragher admits he wanted Liverpool to improve their attacking quality

Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher has said that he wanted Liverpool to sign someone better than the current backup players at the club.

The Reds did not add any attacking reinforcements in the recently concluded transfer window, and only signed Ibrahima Konate over the summer.

Carragher has explained that while the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino will add more depth, he would have liked the club to sign someone better.

“They’ve got Origi and Minamino but I wanted someone who was better than them to come in. Whether it’s the owners, if it’s something to do with the pandemic, finances are tight and you know with no one going out we couldn’t bring anyone in. Jota is there as well and he was a big miss for Liverpool last season, he missed about four months with a knee injury,” Carragher said.

Jürgen Klopp receives special award

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is the first person ever to receive the German-British Freundship Award.

The award has been described as the brainchild of the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany and the British Embassy by This is Anfield, and it honors the relationship between Germany and England.

🚨 NEW: Jurgen Klopp is set to receive the first 'German-British #Freundship Award' - honouring the “special relationship” that exists between the two countries. #awlive [sport 1] pic.twitter.com/ceflfRszTD — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 2, 2021

Klopp has written himself into the history books by becoming the first German manager to win the Premier League, after he ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title.

Divock Origi linked with a move to Turkey

The Turkish transfer window is still open and Liverpool forward Divock Origi is attracting interest from the league.

Fenerbahce have made an offer for Divock Origi and “there may be a surprise in the coming days” with regards to the striker’s future. [Fotomac] pic.twitter.com/WwxCBKu4aG — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) September 3, 2021

Fenerbahce have reportedly put Origi on their transfer radar, as the club’s board member Selahattin Baki is in talks with Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards.

It remains to be seen if there is any substance in the rumour as Liverpool did not sign an attacking player in the previous transfer window and will be short on options if they let Origi leave now.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by S Chowdhury