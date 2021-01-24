Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp on his team selection against Manchester United, latest on Kylian Mbappe, and more - 23rd January 2021

Liverpool have a massive game in the FA Cup on Sunday when they square off against arch-rivals Manchester United. The Reds have been in a bad run of form this year and will be desperate to change that. Let’s now take a look at the latest news featuring Liverpool from 23 January 2021.

Klopp hints he will name a strong team against Manchester United

Liverpool have not really managed a domestic cup run under Jürgen Klopp since his first season at the club, and it will be something the coach will have in mind.

Klopp has often given his fringe players a chance in the cups, but he could name a strong team against Manchester United.

The Reds overcame Aston Villa in the previous round of the competition, and rested some of the big names during the defeat against Burnley.

When asked about his team selection for Sunday’s showdown, Klopp said:

"Opposition and competition [on what will impact is team selection].

"We want to win the game, it's clear. It's a cup game, the game will be decided that night and we want to win the game. That's it. That's how we will make the line-up."

Ralph Hasenhuttl on Danny Ings: “I think if he wants Champions League football, he scores 10 or 12 more goals we can get there. Not impossible.” — Jeremy Wilson (@JWTelegraph) January 19, 2021

Southampton CEO not worried about player’s future amidst Liverpool links

Former Liverpool forward Danny Ings has been linked with a return to Anfield after his impressive displays for the Saints.

The England international had an injury-ravaged spell at Anfield and was sold to Southampton where he has resurrected his career.

Inevitably, he has been linked with several clubs, but Southampton CEO Martin Semmens believes the forward will honour his contract and possibly stay longer at St Mary’s. The club are currently in talks with Ings regarding a new deal.

"The conversations have gone on and we have had talks with Danny, they've been 100 per cent professional," Semmens said.

"Danny is very happy here, he wants to stay with the club and we have enjoyed having him."

"Money is 100 percent not the issue. Danny has put us under no pressure to provide finances that we are not comfortable with. Those rumours are not true,” he added.

Liverpool target could stay put

Kylian Mbappe has hinted that he could remain at PSG. The Frenchman has been linked with an exit with Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly tracking his situation.

It was reported earlier that clubs were set to target Mbappe in the summer as he will have only a year remaining on his contract at the end of this season.

Mbappe himself has revealed that he is happy at the club, and that he is in talks regarding a new deal.

“We are talking with the club, I am also reflecting on it. If I sign it will be to invest myself long term here."

“I feel good here. I will soon have to make a decision. If I extend, it’s so that I stay.”