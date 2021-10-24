Liverpool News Roundup: Reds see Dutch ace as a potential January signing, transfer tug-of-war for FC Dallas wunderkind, and more - 23 October 2021

Liverpool continued their impressive form in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as they picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid. Their victory means they are top of their group with three wins from as many games.

The Reds have some important games coming up. They will first face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. They will then square off against Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the UCL next month.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 23, 2021.

Liverpool and Manchester United in a transfer battle for Ricardo Pepi

Liverpool and Manchester United are among four Premier League clubs interested in signing FC Dallas teenager Ricardo Pepi.

Pepi has been in fine form for the MLS side this season, scoring 13 goals in 27 league appearances so far.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 🥇· Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs to have registered an interest in Ricardo Pepi ahead of an anticipated January scramble for his signature.Source: @dmlynch 🥇· Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs to have registered an interest in Ricardo Pepi ahead of an anticipated January scramble for his signature.Source: @dmlynch https://t.co/W0c4Gbnkdg

His rise has attracted interest from Europe, and The Mirror claims there could be a transfer scramble to sign him in January.

FC Dallas are reportedly hoping to receive bids in the region of £10 million for the talented teenager.

Gary Neville says Salah has earned the right to say he is the best in the world

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah revealed that in his head, he feels he is the best.

Salah’s form this season has been second to none as he has already scored 12 goals across all competitions for Liverpool.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Mo Salah: "I'm just trying my best to help the team to win games and win trophies. I love this club and I hate [when Liverpool are seen as] underdogs - we have to win something because we play for Liverpool." #awlive [sky] Mo Salah: "I'm just trying my best to help the team to win games and win trophies. I love this club and I hate [when Liverpool are seen as] underdogs - we have to win something because we play for Liverpool." #awlive [sky] https://t.co/Q2x1fZKTfo

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville feels Mohamed Salah has earned the right to say he is the best in the world after his consistent displays.

“To hear Mo Salah say it there, I think it’s refreshing. I think you can say these kind of things when you’ve been delivering, these two (Mo Salah and Ronaldo) have delivered now consistently. They are absolutely deadly, ruthless, clinical,” Neville said.

Liverpool interested in Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool could strengthen their attack in the January transfer window and they are looking closely at Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma.

Also Read

The Dutchman moved to Villarreal last summer. He has already made a mark with his impressive displays on the left flank. He has scored five goals and has an assist in 10 matches this season.

Liverpool will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah during January due to the African Cup of Nations. The Reds see the Dutchman as a replacement and a long-term addition. He can be integrated into the team in the first few months of next year.

Edited by Aditya Singh