Liverpool News Roundup: Reds willing to spend €50 million to sign attacker in January, Borussia Dortmund's new stance on Haaland, and more - 25 November 2021

After their 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, Liverpool will return to Premier League action when they face Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds rested some of their key players against Porto and will be fresh for the clash against the Saints this weekend.

Having sealed top spot in their Champions League group, Liverpool will look to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 25th, 2021.

Klopp praises Tyler Morton’s display against Porto

Jurgen Klopp has praised Tyler Morton for his display against Porto, saying he was in the squad because he is a good player.

"If you are in our squad, then you are a very good player. We would not throw any player in if they were not. Tyler did very well tonight. He's a good player and I'm really pleased for him,” Klopp said.

The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday and helped Liverpool to their fifth win in as many Champions League games.

Morton came off the bench against Arsenal last weekend as well, and could get more minutes in the coming weeks with Liverpool set to play a lot of games.

Borussia Dortmund’s new plan to sell Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund want to sell Erling Haaland for more than his release clause, which is set at £64 million.

The German side are reportedly willing to accept payments in the form of installments so that they exceed the value of £64 million.

Haaland is currently one of the best centre-forwards in world football, and his clause is likely to attract the attention of several top European sides.

Liverpool are among the teams interested, but whether the Reds will be able to compete with richer teams when it comes to the Norwegian's salary remains to be seen.

Liverpool want to sign Bowen in Janary

Fichajes have claimed that Liverpool are willing to spend a fee of €50 million on West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen in January.

The Reds will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah between January and February next year, so the need to sign reinforcements is imperative.

Bowen is being seen as a player who can initially fill in for Salah and eventually provide competition for places in the future.

Edited by Arvind Sriram