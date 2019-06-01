×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Sadio Mane admits he almost joined Manchester United and explains why he signed for the Reds

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
294   //    01 Jun 2019, 12:13 IST

Sadio Mane has been brilliant for Liverpool since his move from Southampton.
Sadio Mane has been brilliant for Liverpool since his move from Southampton.

What's the story?

Liverpool attacker, Sadio Mane, revealed that he almost joined Manchester United and explained why he rejected the Red Devils to sign for the Merseysiders.

In case you didn't know...

Mane joined Liverpool for £34 million from Southampton in the summer transfer window of 2016. The Senegalese international has been brilliant for the Reds since his move and has played 92 Premier League games for the club thus far, scoring 45 goals in the process.

The 27-year-old attacker scored 22 goals in the league during the 2018-19 season and shared the Premier League Golden Boot with his teammate, Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He won the Liverpool Player of the Season accolade during the 2016-17 season and was also included in the Premier League Team of the Season on two different occasions.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview, Mane said that he was very close to joining Manchester United in 2016. He said:

"I was really, really close because I even met up with them.
"So I was coming, I was there and I spoke with the boss who was there before (Louis van Gaal). 
"They made an offer, but in the same week, [Jurgen] Klopp called me.
"He said: ‘I think it’s the right club. The right coach for you, and I think it’s better that you go to Liverpool.
Advertisement
"For me I think it was the right time as well. I said, ‘I am going to Liverpool'"

He also believes that Jurgen Klopp signed him to stop him scoring against Liverpool.

"At that time, leaving Southampton, I saw many clubs, but I think Liverpool is the right club for me. I play against Liverpool, I play against City, United, every team and I scored a lot against Liverpool when I was at Southampton, but still I thought this club is my club!
"The boss (Klopp) was at Liverpool and yet I always scored against them. I think he thought: ‘He’s always killing us, so let’s buy him!’ Yeah, just to stop me scoring against Liverpool – so it was good for us both."

Eventually, he signed for Liverpool and has continued his good goalscoring form.

What's next?

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the UEFA Champions League later today.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer news: Reds identify Mane's replacement in fear of Real Madrid pursuit
RELATED STORY
Why Sadio Mane has been more important than Mohamed Salah for Liverpool this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'I've been telling Sadio he has a great chance to win the Golden Boot', says former Liverpool striker
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool ace admits to wanting to leave club, Juventus fear Manchester United could sign their target and more - April 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Pogba the surprise inclusion in Man City, Liverpool-dominated PFA Team of the Year
RELATED STORY
Liverpool want to sign World Cup Golden Boot winner for bargain price, Bayern Munich make €80 million bid for Manchester United target and more Premier League transfer news, May 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-2 Burnley: 4 Men Who Were Brilliant For The Reds
RELATED STORY
Mane flattered by Real Madrid links but 'very happy' at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Manchester United join race for €100 million Real Madrid target, Madrid have an ‘impossible dream’ of signing Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: May 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 3 players who won the game for Reds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us