Liverpool news: Sadio Mane hoping to get better after winning Premier League Golden Boot last season

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 17 Jun 2019, 16:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane is not keen on letting his Premier League Golden Boot-winning campaign faze him and is eager to improve himself heading into the new season. According to the star forward, his finishing has significantly improved over the course of the last 10-12 months.

In case you didn't know...

Mane finished his campaign with the Premier League Golden Boot, a prize he shared with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang after the trio scored 22 goals each in the English top flight.

The Senegalese forward enjoyed his best goal-scoring season ever, with 26 goals for the Reds in all competitions. His alertness and efficiency in front of goal saved Liverpool from losing points on several occasions, as he greatly contributed to the side's 97-point haul in the Premier League.

His exploits in the Champions League also played a crucial role in Liverpool's first European title win since 2005, where they defeated fellow English club Tottenham Hotspur in the final at Madrid.

The heart of the matter

Despite his prize-winning performances last season, Mane is keen on improving his form so that he can contribute to his 'special' team even more.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the forward said, "To be honest, I think I improved a lot in my finishing. It was positive because I can say I improved every season, which is important in my development. I will try to work harder and harder to get better and better."

The Reds star acknowledged Liverpool's promising future while crediting the fans for contributing to their recent successes.

"We have a great, great team. The future can be exciting, for sure. We’ll try to do everything to create something special."

"They [the fans] played a big part in the season. [There were] very difficult games at home and they were always here. Keep on going because we need you! It’s very important."

Advertisement

"It makes the club special and it’s really important. Sometimes it can be a bad day and if the fans give you more motivation, it’s positive for the team and for them as well."

What's next?

Mane will feature for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations and will kick off his venture with the national team when they face Tanzania on June 23.