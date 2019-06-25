Liverpool news: Sadio Mane reveals he had to flee from his family home at 16 to pursue his football dreams

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has detailed his journey from a young football hopeful in Senegal to a Champions League winner with Liverpool, revealing that he had to flee his childhood home at the age of 16 to take his chances in the game.

Mane left Southampton and made a switch to Anfield on a £34 million transfer in 2016. Since then, the forward has become a key member of one of Europe's most lethal attacking trios alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The Senegal international concluded his recent campaign with the Reds with a total of 22 league goals, a feat which helped him win the Premier League Golden Boot. He shares the award with team-mate Salah and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old played a crucial role in Liverpool's journey to the Champions League title, the club's first major trophy since 2005. His exploits in the English top flight also helped maintain one of the fiercest battles for the league title as the Reds finished a single point behind winners Manchester City.

Speaking in an interview with France Football, Mane has opened up about the difficulties he faced in his journey and narrated an incident that kick-started his race to the top.

The forward revealed how he secretly left his hometown to head to Dakar to pursue his dreams. He said, "I prepared everything down to the minute, knowing that I did not have any money at all. At sunset, I hid in the tall grass, in front of my house, my sports bag with my things so that I wasn’t surprised when leaving. And early the following morning, at around 06:00, I brushed my teeth and didn’t even take a shower."

"I left without telling anyone, apart from my best friend. I walked for a long time to meet up with a friend who loaned me some money so that I could take the bus to Dakar."

"There, I was welcomed by a family who I did not know. I immediately took part in training sessions at recognised teams. But my parents were looking for me everywhere."

"They were convinced that my best friend knew where I was. He held on, he did not say anything. But my family and his, they put terrible pressure on him, and he eventually gave me up."

"My parents then called me to demand that I return home. I did not want to because I was ashamed to come back but I ended up agreeing on the condition that they would let me try my luck (at football) once the school year was over."

Mane is currently on international duty with Senegal as they look to win their first-ever African Cup of Nations title. The Liverpool star will captain his national side during their crucial group clash against Algeria on Thursday.