Liverpool news: Sadio Mane warns Robertson about Ismaila Sarr's threat

What's the story?

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has said that Watford's new signing Ismaila Sarr has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. The 27-year-old also revealed that he has already warned his teammate, Andy Robertson, about Sarr's threat.

In case you didn't know...

The Senegalese international, Ismaila Sarr, became Watford’s club-record signing when he joined the Hornets for £30 million from Rennes. The 21-year-old impressed during his spell in Ligue 1 and eventually decided to join Watford.

He appeared in 59 league games during his career at Rennes, scoring 13 goals in the process. Sarr also played more than 20 games for the Senegal national team and appeared for his nation in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and African Cup of Nations 2019.

On the other hand, Andy Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 and has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Sadio Mane has warned Robertson about the threat that Sarr can offer in his game. Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

"The first day he signed I sent him a message to say good luck and that I was happy for him."

"He’s rapid. I think defenders will struggle. Last time I was speaking to Robbo I said ‘ Watford have a really good player. I will need to help you more otherwise Ismaila Sarr will kill you, because he is a good dribbler and very, very fast."

Mane also said that Watford fans need to support the 21-year-old if he struggles to get going during his initial days at the club.

"I feel I need to protect him at the beginning because even though he is a really good player it is not easy in the Premier League, because I had that sort of problem."

"If there are problems to start off with then people need to take care of him, go easy on him and especially the fans need to support him and give him confidence for a great future."

What's next?

Liverpool are set to host Arsenal at Anfield in their Premier League fixture on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sarr could make his debut for Watford against West Ham United tomorrow.