Liverpool news: Salah, Firmino, Alisson back as Jurgen Klopp names squad for France camp

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Liverpool have confirmed a 29-man squad for this week's training camp in Evian.

The Reds, who lost 3-0 in Edinburgh against Napoli last night, head to France for a training camp which also includes a friendly in neighboring Switzerland, with Klopp's men taking on Lyon in Geneva on July 31st.

Liverpool, who have lost three of their last four friendlies, and are winless in pre-season since starting off with two wins over Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City, will be given a big boost with the return of five first-team players.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are back from vacation after their exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations and the Copa America respectively.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita, who both picked up injuries on national duty in the summer, are also fit and ready to train. All five will feature in the friendly against Lyon, Klopp has said.

The only remaining first-team absentee is Sadio Mane, whose season ended only on the 19th of July when his Senegal lost in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations to Algeria.

Youngster Curtis Jones, Nat Phillips, and Ben Woodburn have been sent back to train with the U23 team, while winger Ryan Kent sits the camp out with an illness that kept him out of the Napoli clash as well.

The Reds' season begins next Sunday at Wembley Stadium when they take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield. Mane is slated to report back for Liverpool duty only after the Shield, so Klopp will be hoping to have one of Shaqiri or Champions League hero Divock Origi step up and seal a place in his XI for the English football season's traditional curtain-raiser.

Full Liverpool squad for training camp in France

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Simon Mignolet, Andy Lonergan, Jakub Ojrzynski

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Sepp van den Berg, Andy Robertson, Yasser Larouci, Adam Lewis

Midfielders: Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Rhian Brewster, Bobby Duncan, Harvey Elliott