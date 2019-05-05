Liverpool News: Salah might miss Champions League second-leg tie against Barcelona

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What is the story?

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah could miss Liverpool’s crucial Champions League semi-final return leg against Barcelona on Tuesday at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has revealed that the striker suffered a “nasty bang” on the head and is doubtful for the game against Barcelona on Tuesday.

In case you didn’t know….

Liverpool kept their dreams of lifting the Premier League trophy alive after a late Divock Origi winner at St James’s park against Newcastle United on Saturday night. Origi, who came as a substitute for Salah, rose to the occasion to head home a Shaqiri freekick to give Liverpool a much needed 3 points to regain back their top spot in the Premier League table.

However, Liverpool fans witnessed a worrying moment of Salah carried on stretcher after suffering a serious head injury at the 68th minute. A long ball into the box forced Newcastle goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka to come out and claim it, but in this very process, he also wiped out Mo Salah to punch a cross clear from the box.

Meanwhile in the Champions League, Liverpool endured a humbling 3-0 defeat in the hands of Barcelona last Wednesday. Liverpool matched Barcelona toe to toe, but wasteful finishing in front of the goal has cost them dearly.

The heart of the matter…

When asked about Mohamed Salah’s injury in the post-match press conference, Jürgen Klopp admitted that the Liverpool star suffered a nasty collision with the Newcastle goalkeeper.

"Mo got the hip of the goalie on his head and was on the ground and the doc had to make a decision, on the pitch or off the pitch and the decision was off," said Klopp.

"We accept that. When he came in, he was sitting in dressing room he was watching the game.”

Liverpool’s German manager failed to assure the Reds fans that Salah will certainly be in the line-up against the Catalan giants.

“He was then fine, but we have to wait. He got a proper knock in that situation.”

"For Barcelona I don't know. I cannot write your headlines. I said what I have to say," he added.

What’s next?

Liverpool will have a herculean task of overturning a 3-0 deficit on Tuesday night at Anfield against Barcelona, to make it through to the finals of UEFA Champions League for a second year running.