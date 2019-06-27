Liverpool news: Sepp van den Berg reveals the reason behind his Anfield switch

Sepp van den Berg becomes Liverpool's first signing of the summer transfer window.

What's the story?

Liverpool's latest signing, Sepp van den Berg, has revealed that Jurgen Klopp is one of the main reasons behind his switch to Anfield. According to the starlet, Merseyside is the best place for his development.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window - young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg - who has joined the Reds for reportedly £1.3 million from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle. The Merseysiders saw off competition from Bayern Munich and Ajax to sign the highly-rated teenager.

The Zwolle-born defender joined the Bluefinger's youth team in 2012 and made his first-team debut for the club as a 16-year-old during the 2018-2019 season. He featured in 15 league games last season, playing a vital role in his team's survival in the Dutch top division.

He is also a Dutch youth international, having played six games for the U-19 side.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Liverpool's official site, the Dutchman revealed the reason why he joined the Champions League winners.

He said:

“It’s just an amazing feeling. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.

I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that."

He further elaborated:

“Of course, the trainer [Jürgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.

“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

What's next?

Liverpool will square up against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on July 20, a game which could see Sepp van den Berg making his debut for the club.