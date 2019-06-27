×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Sepp van den Berg reveals the reason behind his Anfield switch

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
79   //    27 Jun 2019, 15:39 IST

Sepp van den Berg becomes Liverpool's first signing of the summer transfer window.
Sepp van den Berg becomes Liverpool's first signing of the summer transfer window.

What's the story?

Liverpool's latest signing, Sepp van den Berg, has revealed that Jurgen Klopp is one of the main reasons behind his switch to Anfield. According to the starlet, Merseyside is the best place for his development.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have completed their first signing of the summer transfer window - young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg - who has joined the Reds for reportedly £1.3 million from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle. The Merseysiders saw off competition from Bayern Munich and Ajax to sign the highly-rated teenager.

The Zwolle-born defender joined the Bluefinger's youth team in 2012 and made his first-team debut for the club as a 16-year-old during the 2018-2019 season. He featured in 15 league games last season, playing a vital role in his team's survival in the Dutch top division.

He is also a Dutch youth international, having played six games for the U-19 side.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Liverpool's official site, the Dutchman revealed the reason why he joined the Champions League winners.

He said:

 “It’s just an amazing feeling. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it’s a dream come true. I am really excited.
I’ve seen what kind of players from the Academy grew into the first team here. It is unbelievable, especially when this kind of big club does that."

He further elaborated:

Advertisement
“Of course, the trainer [Jürgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful – and also one of the reasons I came here.
“I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here.”

What's next?

Liverpool will square up against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on July 20, a game which could see Sepp van den Berg making his debut for the club.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Liverpool Transfer News
Advertisement
Liverpool snap up Dutch defender Van den Berg
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds to sign 17-year-old Dutchman Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Title challenge the reason for Liverpool move
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: 3 reasons why Liverpool won the thriller at Anfield
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool Defeated Burnley
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 ways to beat the Reds at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Mohamed Salah reveals what Jurgen Klopp said in the dressing room after win against Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Philippe Coutinho "regrets" leaving Liverpool, according to Anfield chairman
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Van Dijk vows to keep going hard, Keita is enjoying his life at Liverpool and much more. 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: Which loanees have a future at Anfield?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us