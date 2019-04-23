Liverpool news: James Milner reveals that he will be supporting Manchester United for the first time in his life

Liverpool star James Milner has claimed that he won't be watching the Manchester Derby, but he still hopes that United can beat City to help Liverpool in the Premier League.

Liverpool are enjoying a solid campaign till now. The Reds are top of the Premier League with 88 points from 35 matches, whereas Manchester City are second with 86 points, having played a game less than the table toppers.

Liverpool could end their sensational Premier League campaign with 97 points but even that may not be enough to win the league title. If they fail to win the title, they may break a record previously held by Manchester United in their 2011/12 campaign, where they ended up with 89 points but failed to win the league on goal difference.

Liverpool are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, after defeating Porto in the quarter-final stages.

James Milner, who won the title with City in 2011/12, has claimed that he will be supporting Liverpool's arch rivals for the first time in his life.

James Milner: “To try and win a league title is not easy. Trust me, I know. Remember QPR [in 2012]? To beat anyone is tough when it is all on the line. We’ve still got some tough games ourselves, and we have to win those and keep the pressure up.” 👊🔴https://t.co/hoqNjfIbyC — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) April 23, 2019

"First time in my life," Milner said. "But I won't be watching. It's a bit of a waste of energy, willing the ball in the other goal. I can't do anything about it. I'll maybe put my phone away for a few hours and check it after. I've no idea what I'll do, maybe go out for some food.I’m sure it’ll be a good game, between two good teams."

"There's three games left after that [derby]. People think United is a challenge, but it's not the only one," Milner added.

"It's an old cliché, but the Premier League is tough – whoever you play, teams battling at the bottom. Trust me, I know - remember QPR? To beat anyone is tough when everything's is on the line."

Jurgen Klopp's men will face Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Wolves in the remaining fixtures of the league whereas City will take on arch rivals Manchester United before they face Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton.