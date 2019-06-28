×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Stephen Warnock explains why Andy Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
100   //    28 Jun 2019, 15:36 IST

Andy Robertson is arguably the best full-back in the Premier League
Andy Robertson is arguably the best full-back in the Premier League

What's the news?

According to former Liverpool defender, Stephen Warnock, Andy Robertson's ability to thrive in both attacking and defensive situations makes him one of the best full-backs in the world. The 37-year-old explained that along with his composure and accuracy in the delivery aspect, the left back is sensational on the defensive front as well.

In case you didn't know...

Robertson has been brilliant for the Reds since his move from Hull City in 2017, as the Scottish international played a vital role in the Merseysiders' Champions League success during the 2018-19 campaign.

He assisted 11 goals in the Premier League last season and was included in the PFA Team of the season. The 25-year old was also the part of the Champions League Team of the season.

On the other hand, Stephen Warnock played 40 Premier League games for the Liverpool between 2002 and 2007.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Liverpool's official site, Stephen Warnock explained why Andy Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world.

He said:

"Both Andy and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on the other side had incredible seasons.
I think last season with the protection that Andy got from the midfielders, whether that be Fabinho, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson, he knew he was able to make those runs forward without leaving gaps behind him.
When he is going forward, the quality of delivery he possesses is brilliant. You see a lot of full-backs or wingers who get in a good position and they panic and try and overhit the ball."
Advertisement

He added:

“But the one thing you see with Robbo and Trent is they don’t panic and they have composure; they slow themselves down in those positions and their quality comes out.
The biggest thing for me with Robbo is – and I know everyone talks about his assists and quality going forward - defensively he is superb.
Your modern day full-back can often attack, but can he defend? Robbo can do both comfortably and for me, and I’ve said it before, he is arguably the best left-back in the world at the moment.”

What's next?

Liverpool will commence their 2019-20 season with a friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 12.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Stephen Warnock Andrew Robertson
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world, says teammate
RELATED STORY
From Celtic reject to Scotland's Skipper: The Prominent rise of Andy Robertson
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fullbacks in the Premier League at the moment
RELATED STORY
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson names the best player he has faced in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Robertson backs world's best Van Dijk for PFA Player of the Year
RELATED STORY
Best Players in the Premier League: Top 5 Left-backs this season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 men who won the game for Liverpool | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Liverpool and Manchester City are miles ahead of the rest - Warnock
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: 3 reasons why Liverpool won the thriller at Anfield
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Premier League 2018/19 - 5 best left-backs of the season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us