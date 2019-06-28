Liverpool news: Stephen Warnock explains why Andy Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world

Andy Robertson is arguably the best full-back in the Premier League

What's the news?

According to former Liverpool defender, Stephen Warnock, Andy Robertson's ability to thrive in both attacking and defensive situations makes him one of the best full-backs in the world. The 37-year-old explained that along with his composure and accuracy in the delivery aspect, the left back is sensational on the defensive front as well.

In case you didn't know...

Robertson has been brilliant for the Reds since his move from Hull City in 2017, as the Scottish international played a vital role in the Merseysiders' Champions League success during the 2018-19 campaign.

He assisted 11 goals in the Premier League last season and was included in the PFA Team of the season. The 25-year old was also the part of the Champions League Team of the season.

On the other hand, Stephen Warnock played 40 Premier League games for the Liverpool between 2002 and 2007.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Liverpool's official site, Stephen Warnock explained why Andy Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world.

He said:

"Both Andy and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] on the other side had incredible seasons.

I think last season with the protection that Andy got from the midfielders, whether that be Fabinho, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson, he knew he was able to make those runs forward without leaving gaps behind him.

When he is going forward, the quality of delivery he possesses is brilliant. You see a lot of full-backs or wingers who get in a good position and they panic and try and overhit the ball."

He added:

“But the one thing you see with Robbo and Trent is they don’t panic and they have composure; they slow themselves down in those positions and their quality comes out.

The biggest thing for me with Robbo is – and I know everyone talks about his assists and quality going forward - defensively he is superb.

Your modern day full-back can often attack, but can he defend? Robbo can do both comfortably and for me, and I’ve said it before, he is arguably the best left-back in the world at the moment.”

What's next?

Liverpool will commence their 2019-20 season with a friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 12.