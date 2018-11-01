×
Liverpool news: Two stars doubtful for Arsenal game, Napoli willing to sell Liverpool target for £90m and more - 1st November 2018

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.19K   //    01 Nov 2018, 22:07 IST

Keita is doubtful for the Arsenal game
Keita is doubtful for the Arsenal game

All the latest Liverpool news in one place

#1 Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita yet to resume full training ahead of Arsenal game

Club captain Jordan Henderson and summer signing Naby Keita trained on their own on Wednesday as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Henderson was taken off at half-time against Huddersfield Town and Keita hasn’t featured for the Reds after picking up an injury while on international duty with Guinea.

The midfielders are yet to train with the team ahead of Saturday’s big game against Arsenal but Jurgen Klopp will not rush either player. The Reds have Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Fabinho, Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri to call upon at the moment but Henderson and Keita will be hoping to make the bench at least.

#2 Napoli willing to sell Lorenzo Insigne if the £90m valuation is met

Lorenzo Insigne has been a long-term target of Liverpool and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Liverpool can sign the in-form Italian forward for £90m next summer.

Insigne who has scored 8 goals in 12 games for Napoli this season is likely to be signed as a replacement in case one Liverpool’s front three leaves next summer. However, the Serie A club is under no pressure to sell the 27-year-old.

If Liverpool part ways with £90m for the player, then he will become the club’s record signing.

#3 Mattéo Guendouzi suspended for Arsenal against Liverpool

Arsenal’s 19-year-old midfielder, Mattéo Guendouzi, will miss Saturday’s game against Liverpool after picking up a red card in their 2-1 win over Blackpool in the EFL Cup. He picked up his first yellow card in the 21st minute and the second one in the 56th minute when his side was up by two goals.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners this summer and has featured in eight league games so far while making six starts. The Frenchman’s absence will be a huge blow for Unai Emery who is already missing a few players through injury.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Jordan Henderson Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Transfer News
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
