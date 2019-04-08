×
Liverpool News: "We are not Real Madrid", Jurgen Klopp cools down UEFA Champions League chances

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
08 Apr 2019, 15:42 IST

Jurgen Klopp is still waiting for his first trophy as a Liverpool manager
Jurgen Klopp is still waiting for his first trophy as a Liverpool manager

What's the story?

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has said that his team will try its best to win the Champions League this season despite not being as dominant as Real Madrid in the competition during the last few years.

In case you didn't know...

Despite playing some excellent football under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are still waiting for their first trophy under the German manager. The Reds have reached three finals under his guidance but have failed to convert any of them into silverware.

Nevertheless, things might change this season, as the Merseysiders are among the front-runners for winning the Champions League and the Premier League title.

The Reds are currently leading Manchester City by two points on the Premier League table, and have also booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by defeating Bayern Munich in the round-of-16 tie last month.

Jurgen Klopp's side will now play FC Porto in the quarter-finals of Europe's elite competition, at the same time, The Fenway football group owned team have five games in hand to end their 29-year long wait for lifting the Premier League title.

The heart of the matter

When asked about whether James Milner and Jordan Henderson will start against FC Porto after impressing against Southampton, Jurgen Klopp said (as quoted by Express):

“We'll see. 
“We have to recover now and then we will make the line-up for Porto.
“We are very ambitious. We will try everything. 
“It's at Anfield, it's a quarter-final, it's a big one for us.

The German manager also states that his team will give everything to win the Champions League this season.

“This is our second year [back] in the Champions League, not year number 12 or whatever. 
“We are not Real Madrid who have won it the last three times. 
“We like the competition and we will try everything to win the game.”

What's next?

Liverpool is scheduled to play against FC Porto in the Champions League next before hosting Chelsea at Anfield in the league on April 14.

