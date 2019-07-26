×
Liverpool News: Why Jurgen Klopp has banned his players from talking about the Champions League win

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
92   //    26 Jul 2019, 13:16 IST

Liverpool's Champions League parade
Liverpool's Champions League parade

What's the story?

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has banned his players from talking about the Champions League after they concluded their pre-season tour of the United States on Wednesday.

In case you didn't know

Liverpool were crowned as the champions of Europe after establishing a comfortable victory over fellow Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur, in the Champions League final at Madrid last month.

The Reds enjoyed a scintillating continental campaign that will be remembered for their memorable comeback against Barcelona at Anfield.

The Catalan giants were favourites heading into the second leg of their semi-final clash with the English outfit after they established a three-goal advantage in the opening leg of the fixture.

However, Klopp's men shocked the Blaugrana by overturning their deficit in spectacular fashion to progress to the finals by means of one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history.

The Champions League victory came at the back of an incredible domestic campaign for Liverpool, who finished their Premier League season with a staggering 97 points, only a point away from eventual winners Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, Klopp banned his players from talking about the Champions League trophy as he is keen on starting a new chapter with the team.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager said (via Mirror Football), “After this trip, nobody should talk to me about the Champions League trophy. We don’t carry it with us. Now we start a new chapter.”

He added, “I would be happy if we start at a similar level to last year. That would not be bad. There is space for improvement. Consistency on a high level is most important.”

What's next?

Liverpool are next scheduled to play Serie A giants, Napoli, in a friendly on Sunday.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Jurgen Klopp
