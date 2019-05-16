×
Liverpool news: Wijnaldum believes Reds deserve to win Champions League after scintillating season

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
184   //    16 May 2019, 13:14 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes the Reds deserve a trophy as a reward for the spectacular season they have enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp and hopes the Champions League will serve this purpose.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool were a point away from winning the Premier League title with the third highest point tally of 97 but Manchester City edged them to lift their second consecutive league title under Pep Guardiola.

Klopp has commanded a gradual resurrection at Anfield, with the club slowly inching towards a title with spectacular football and electrifying performances.

The Reds are set to contest their second consecutive Champions League final next month after having played the European final against Real Madrid at Kiev last season. The club has found a worthy title-chaser in Tottenham Hotspur, who defeated an incredible Ajax side to progress to the final.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Wijnaldum stated that his side deserves to end their trophy drought after the phenomenal performances they put this season. He said, "If you look back when you're on vacation on this season, I think everyone will realise we had a really good season, a wonderful season."

"97 points, we'd normally be champion with. But in this case, City had one point more and they turned champions. Overall, I think we had a good season and now is the challenge to finish with a title to make the season complete."

"It would be really sad if we finish the season without a title, especially because I think we were quite consistent this season and we did so good. I think this season deserves one."

The midfielder added, "Now we have a game that we can control, so we have to bring that to a good end."

"It would be really special, especially because this season deserves an end like that. We're going to do everything to bring it to that end, but it's going to be tough."

What's next?

The much-awaited Champions League final clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will take place on June 1 in Madrid.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Georginio Wijnaldum
