Liverpool news: Xherdan Shaqiri lifts the lid on how Reds' dressing room reacted after stunning comeback against Barcelona

09 May 2019, 01:25 IST

Xherdan Shaqiri played a vital role in Liverpool's win against Barcelona

What's the story?

Liverpool star, Xherdan Shaqiri revealed how his teammates reacted in the dressing room after a remarkable comeback against Barcelona.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool produced one of the most enthralling comebacks in the history of the Champions League as they overturned Barcelona's three-goal deficit from the first leg by beating them 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield. The Reds have secured their place in the finals of the tournament for the second successive year with this victory and they will play the winner from Tottenham Hotspur-Ajax tie on June 2.

The Merseysiders were without their star players, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injuries, which gave chance to fringe players like Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi to showcase their talents and both of them played a vital role in the Reds' comeback.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool star, Xherdan Shaqiri revealed how the atmosphere was like in the Reds' dressing room after a remarkable comeback against Barcelona.

He said:

“It was crazy. Everyone was shocked, like they couldn’t believe it.

“We were celebrating, some of the guys were crying. Me? No! I was just so happy, so happy to have helped.

“It is so difficult to explain what happened in the game. Unbelievable! Unbelievable performance, unbelievable atmosphere. We knew everyone had written us off because of what happened in the first leg.

He further elaborated:

“It was an incredible performance. If you believe – if you believe in life – anything and everything can happen. The fans they pushed us to the end. They wouldn’t let us stop.

“We have achieved something special. The manager just told us to perform, to keep going. We knew everything could happen and we are really proud of what we have achieved.”

What's next?

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield next for the final game of the Premier League season on May 12.