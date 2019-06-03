×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Xherdan Shaqiri makes future declaration after Champions League success

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
296   //    03 Jun 2019, 16:12 IST

Xherdan Shaqiri gives an update on his Liverpool future.
Xherdan Shaqiri gives an update on his Liverpool future.

What's the story?

Liverpool attacker, Xherdan Shaqiri revealed his desire to win the Premier League title with the club.

In case you didn't know...

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool for £13 million from Stoke City in the Summer transfer window of 2018. The Swiss international has played 30 games in all competitions for the Reds thus far, scoring six goals in the process.

The 27-year old lifted his first trophy with the club after the Merseysiders beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

However, he has been used as a part-time player by Jurgen Klopp throughout the season and he started just 11 league games during the 2018-19 campaign. His lack of game time at Anfield fuels his exit rumours from the club during the last few months.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool attacker, Xherdan Shaqiri revealed his desire to win the Premier League with the Merseysiders despite rumours surrounding his possible departure from the club in summer.

He said:

“Is this why I came to Liverpool? Yes.
“This club needs to win titles, and it’s a good start to win this one, no? Now next year we are going to go again and try to win the Premier League.
“That’s my big dream, to win the Premier League with this club.
Advertisement
“It just feels amazing. It’s been a long time since Liverpool won this title, 2005.
“It’s amazing to give the fans what they deserve.

He further elaborated:

“This club deserves everything, the staff, everyone involved. I think we’re going to have a big, big party!
“Of course if we didn’t win it, we’d have been very disappointed.
“We played such a good season, and we deserved to win at least one trophy.
‘Now we won the biggest title in Europe, it’s amazing. It doesn’t happen every day.
“We are a very good team and we work hard together every day. I hope we can go on, this is just the start and we can win many more titles.”

What's next?

Liverpool will square up against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on July 20.



Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Xherdan Shaqiri
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Xherdan Shaqiri lifts the lid on how Reds' dressing room reacted after stunning comeback against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool: 5 Players that have played for both clubs | UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Xherdan Shaqiri should leave Liverpool in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about new Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 'I like VAR now’! - Mohamed Salah ecstatic after Champions League success 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Reasons why Liverpool beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions league 2019: Liverpool arrive back in England after success in Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool lost to Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: How Tottenham can beat Liverpool and win the title
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool edged out Spurs in the UEFA Champions League Final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us