Liverpool news: Xherdan Shaqiri makes future declaration after Champions League success

Xherdan Shaqiri gives an update on his Liverpool future.

What's the story?

Liverpool attacker, Xherdan Shaqiri revealed his desire to win the Premier League title with the club.

In case you didn't know...

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool for £13 million from Stoke City in the Summer transfer window of 2018. The Swiss international has played 30 games in all competitions for the Reds thus far, scoring six goals in the process.

The 27-year old lifted his first trophy with the club after the Merseysiders beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

However, he has been used as a part-time player by Jurgen Klopp throughout the season and he started just 11 league games during the 2018-19 campaign. His lack of game time at Anfield fuels his exit rumours from the club during the last few months.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool attacker, Xherdan Shaqiri revealed his desire to win the Premier League with the Merseysiders despite rumours surrounding his possible departure from the club in summer.

He said:

“Is this why I came to Liverpool? Yes.

“This club needs to win titles, and it’s a good start to win this one, no? Now next year we are going to go again and try to win the Premier League.

“That’s my big dream, to win the Premier League with this club.

“It just feels amazing. It’s been a long time since Liverpool won this title, 2005.

“It’s amazing to give the fans what they deserve.

He further elaborated:

“This club deserves everything, the staff, everyone involved. I think we’re going to have a big, big party!

“Of course if we didn’t win it, we’d have been very disappointed.

“We played such a good season, and we deserved to win at least one trophy.

‘Now we won the biggest title in Europe, it’s amazing. It doesn’t happen every day.

“We are a very good team and we work hard together every day. I hope we can go on, this is just the start and we can win many more titles.”

What's next?

Liverpool will square up against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on July 20.