Liverpool's number one target hands in a transfer request and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 7th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

Liverpool might finally get their man soon

Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 7, 2017:

Premier League

Alexis Sanchez ready to stay at Arsenal

Daily Mirror understands that the Chilean has done a complete U-turn and is now all set to stay put with the Gunners. Sanchez has reportedly decided that he will see out his contract with the club before leaving on a free transfer next summer. Arsenal can heave a sigh of relief now with their talisman ready to commit for another year with the club.

Virgil Van Dijk hands in a transfer request

In a breaking news confirmed by Southampton, Virgil Van Dijk has handed in a transfer request and will force through a move to Liverpool. This will be a pleasing news for the Reds who had reportedly called off their interest in the central defender after failing to do business with the Saints.