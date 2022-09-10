Liverpool owners perplexed as 23-year-old star makes too many wrong decisions in special individual training set by Klopp to measure mental speed: Reports

Liverpool owners are believed to be perplexed by Jurgen Klopp's misjudgement in splashing the cash for the signature of Darwin Nunez.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Pais, the Liverpool hierarchy are increasingly concerned with the signing of the Uruguayn international.

The report claims that the owners have labeled the signing of the striker as Klopp's biggest mistake as a manager.

The Spanish outlet claims that Klopp put Nunez through a set of exercises to measure his mental speed where he has reportedly made too many mistakes.

The Merseysiders have enjoyed a near-flawless record in the transfer market during Klopp's tenure at the club but the owners fear that Nunez could be an exception.

Nunez was one of the most coveted players during the summer, but the Reds won the race to sign him for a reported fee of £67.5 million.

The striker enjoyed a phenomenal last season with Benfica during which he scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions.

He also scored twice against the Reds in his two Champions League outings as the Reds backline struggled to contain him.

Shikhar Gupta @ShikharGupta__ When I openly said Darwin Nuñez is not worth what’s paid for him and is not even same tier as Haaland, not even close, People laughed. When I openly said Darwin Nuñez is not worth what’s paid for him and is not even same tier as Haaland, not even close, People laughed.

Expectations were quite obviously high for the 23-year-old following his big-money move to Anfield, but he has not quite been able to live up to them so far.

Things started quite well for Nunez as he scored off the bench against Manchester City in Liverpool's 3-1 win in the FA Community Shield.

Nunez once again looked bright in his first Premier League outing against Fulham, where he scored one and assisted one after coming on as a second-half substitute.

But the Uruguayan made headlines for the wrong reasons in his first start for the Merseyside club by getting sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson.

He has since looked ineffective after returning from suspension in his two outings against Everton and Napoli.

Darwin Nunez has endured a tough start to his Liverpool career

Darwin Nunez has certainly not been able to start his Liverpool career the way he would have wanted. However, it would be wrong to already label him as a flop.

Many top talents have taken time to adapt in the Premier League and Nunez can still turn it around if he has the right attitude.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I also think he will score a lot of goals for Liverpool and that he provides them with a different dynamic to Roberto Firmino." Rafa Benitez on Darwin Nunez:"I also think he will score a lot of goals for Liverpool and that he provides them with a different dynamic to Roberto Firmino." #lfc [times] Rafa Benitez on Darwin Nunez:"I also think he will score a lot of goals for Liverpool and that he provides them with a different dynamic to Roberto Firmino." #lfc [times] https://t.co/4ZYtjgoTkP

He is still quite young and is in his development phase. The Uruguayan also has one of the best groomers in world football in the form of Jurgen Klopp.

With almost every Liverpool player struggling, it would be unfair to judge Nunez so early in his maiden Premier League campaign.

