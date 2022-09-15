Liverpool place 2 midfielders on transfer shortlist as they aim to strengthen midfield in January: Reports

Liverpool have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez as potential recruits as they look to strengthen their midfield in 2023, according to Brazilian outlet UOL.

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window. They hold the option of making the Brazilian move permanent for €37.5 million, but intend to strengthen their midfield significantly next year.

The initial plan for the Reds was to fork out a significant amount of money to sign a midfielder next summer. However, there are suggestions that they could bring their plans forward to January.

Jurgen Klopp's side are widely expected to be in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham next year. However, they need to be wary of the Bundesliga club's asking price, as well as competition from other sides.

Bellingham is thus not the only central midfielder on Liverpool's transfer shortlist ahead of 2023. Wolves' Nunes is one of the names at the top of their list, according to the aforementioned source.

Bruno Andrade @brunoandrd Liverpool pensa em Matheus Nunes para reforçar meio-campo em 2023; Enzo Fernandéz também está na lista de alvos de Jurgen Klopp; Relação com Jorge Mendes pesa a favor da dupla uol.com.br/esporte/coluna… Liverpool pensa em Matheus Nunes para reforçar meio-campo em 2023; Enzo Fernandéz também está na lista de alvos de Jurgen Klopp; Relação com Jorge Mendes pesa a favor da dupla uol.com.br/esporte/coluna…

The Merseyside-based club have been monitoring the Portugal international for months. They will reportedly continue to keep tabs on him despite Wolves signing him in the summer.

Bruno Lage's side splurged €45 million to acquire Nunes' services from Sporting CP in the recently-closed window. The Anfield outfit would thus have to pay a significant amount to prise him away from Wolves.

Benfica's Fernandez has also emerged as a midfield target for Liverpool, as per the report. Like Nunes, the Argentinean also swapped clubs ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Primeira Liga giants signed Fernandez from River Plate for a deal worth up to €18 million in the summer. The 21-year-old is now contracted to Roger Schmidt's club until 2027.

Having only recently signed the midfielders, Wolves and Benfica will be reluctant to lose them in January. It thus remains to be seen if the Reds can convince them to sell their targets next year.

How have Liverpool targets Nunes and Fernandez fared this term?

Nunes has established himself as a regular starter for Wolves since joining them from Sporting in the summer. He has made five appearances across all competitions for Lage's side, providing an assist in the process.

Similarly, Fernandez has hit the ground running since swapping River Plate for Benfica. He has found the back of the net three times from a total of 12 matches for the Portuguese giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer