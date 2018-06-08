World Cup 2018: Which Liverpool players will go furthest at the World Cup?

Liverpool have eight representatives at the World Cup in Russia. We take a look at how far they could advance.

World Cup 2018 is now just under a week away and as the excitement continues to build, club matters will still be at the back of the fans' minds. Supporters will be keen on observing how their club's players and potential transfer targets perform at the World Cup. Liverpool have no less than eight representatives at the showpiece event.

These Liverpool players will look to get over the disappointment of the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid by winning the big one in Russia. If they win it they will join a select group of Reds to have won the World Cup while playing for Liverpool. These are Roger Hunt, Ian Callaghan, Gerry Byrne with England in 1966 and Fernando Torres and Pepe Reina with Spain in 2010.

Some are better placed to go all the way as part of the pre-tournament favourites but for some, making it out of the group will take some doing. We take a look at which Reds could go the furthest in Russia.

7. Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Mane looking to transfer club form to the World Cup

Sadio Mane will undoubtedly be the team's star man. Senegal made it through a tough qualification group with Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, and South Africa, going through the group unbeaten.

Mane's supporting cast includes Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Balde Keita (Monaco) and Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke). Mane and Co have been drawn in a World Cup group containing Poland, Colombia, and Japan. Mane will need to be in top form if Senegal are to make it out of Group H.

Colombia and Poland should prove to be a tough hurdle and Senegal are likely to end their campaign in the group stage. If they somehow do make it through to the knockout stages, they face potentially tougher opponents in the form of Belgium or England. It would be a huge surprise to see Mane in the World Cup quarterfinals.