Liverpool: 3 players who could leave as free agents in summer

Jurgen Klopp has assembled one of the strongest squads in Premier League history at Liverpool. The Reds are aiming to win the quadruple this season. They have already won the EFL Cup and are competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Klopp's troops have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League final after beating Villareal earlier this month. The Reds are also scheduled to play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14.

The Merseyside-based club will look to thrust on from here and add fresh faces to their squad in the summer. They also need to offload some of the fringe players to make space for new faces.

On that note, here's a list of three players who could leave Liverpool as free agents at the end of the season.

#3 Divock Origi

Divock Origi

Liverpool signed Divock Origi for £10 million from Lillle FC after his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup 2014.

The Belgium international has played 106 league games for the Reds so far, scoring 22 goals in the process. He has scored some important goals since arriving at the club, famously scoring in the semi-finals and the final of the Reds' UEFA Champions League campaign in 2019.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap It's Newcastle away, so obviously it's Divock Origi on a Saturday night keeping Liverpool in the title race...



That away end was something else



It's Newcastle away, so obviously it's Divock Origi on a Saturday night keeping Liverpool in the title race...That away end was something elsehttps://t.co/bFdyvvdjRD

However, he struggled for his game time this season, failing to start a single game in the league. His current contract with the club expires at the end of the current season, and the Reds are unlikely to offer him a new deal.

Many clubs have shown interest in signing him in recent weeks, including Seria A team AC Milan, who are, reportedly, the favorites to sign him.

#2 Loris Karius

Loris Karius

The German goalkeeper signed for the Reds from Mainz 05 in the summer transfer window of 2016. He started his career at the club well, playing 29 league games during his first two seasons at Anfield.

However, the 28-year old goalkeeper hasn't represented the club since the 2018 UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, where his errors cost his team two goals.

The Reds loaned him out to Besiktas and Union Berlin to revive his career but he failed to recover his form. Karius will be out of contract at the end of the season and will have to find a new club to continue his footballing career.

#1 James Milner

James Milner

The former England international has been one of the most consistent performers for the Reds since arriving for free in 2015.

He has played 197 league games for the club so far, scoring 19 goals in the process. James Milner helped the club win one Premier League trophy, one EFL Cup, one UEFA Champions League trophy, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup since joining the club.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on James Milner:



"Outstanding. Milly is Milly. He's incredibly important for us. His leadership is helpful, especially when his manager isn't a native speaker! He played a super game." Jurgen Klopp on James Milner:"Outstanding. Milly is Milly. He's incredibly important for us. His leadership is helpful, especially when his manager isn't a native speaker! He played a super game." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on James Milner:"Outstanding. Milly is Milly. He's incredibly important for us. His leadership is helpful, especially when his manager isn't a native speaker! He played a super game." 🔴 https://t.co/lXM7Z5WsZ5

The Merseysiders are reportedly in talks with Milner over a new contract but the two parties are yet to reach an agreement. At the age of 36, the former Manchester City midfielder is likely to move away from the club at the end of the current campaign.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat